ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

You Could Help Mitigate Yakima Disasters

By Lance Tormey
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yakima County officials have started a process to update a plan to protect you from natural and human caused disasters. The county has started updating the Hazard Mitigation Plan to identify the greatest threats and hazards facing the community, and how to best mitigate the impacts on people and...

929thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

City program could help you save on annual water quality bill

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It’s spring time, and that means showers are likely in our forecast. Sometimes, those showers bring so much rain they overwhelm drains, and that brings sewage and liter into our river. To help that, the city of Chattanooga has a program for businesses and residents that can help take money off your bill.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
92.9 The Bull

Need Help After The Pandemic? County Offering ARPA Help!

If you are a business owner or just live in Yakima County you can now apply for some COVID-19 relief. Help is available through the ARPA program apply today. The county is now accepting applications for the 2022 American Rescue Plan Act for ARPA grant allocations from "local businesses, not-for-profit service providers, individuals/households, and other agencies for projects that will benefit the Yakima community. County officials say funding is available through Federal relief funds allocated to the County to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery." The funding is set to be allocated to applicants within the "eligible categories outlined in the US Department of the Treasury Overview of the Final Rule and the National Association of Counties-Overview of the US Treasury Final Rule for ARPA Fiscal Recovery Funds. In addition to these Project Categories, projects must align with an Expenditure Category as set forth by the United States Department of the Treasury."
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
92.9 The Bull

Take a Deep Breath Yakima, Ecology Wants to Hear From You!

The Washington State Department of Ecology wants to know how you feel about air quality in Yakima. On March 24 ecology officials are holding two ZOOM listening sessions to hear from Yakima residents and how air pollution has impacted lives. Ecology officials are looking at ‘overburdened communities’ in the state...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Yakima County, WA
Government
92.9 The Bull

Hey Yakima Time to Thank Those We Call When We Need Help!

This is a week to celebrate and recognize those who are on the other side of the phone line when we're in trouble. The City of Yakima is celebrating the second full week of April (April 10-16) as National Telecommunicators Week. The week honors the men and women who are the "critical first step in the public safety system. They are the ones who answer 9-1-1 emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the first responders and the community."
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima, Two Things You Need To Know, Come Hell Or High Water

Getting Covid can be Hell. Not for most kids, not for everyone, but for some of us, the Coronavirus is hell. My wish for you is not to get it. How you go about that is up to you. BUT...you should know that Wapato Public Schools is partnering with Horizon Pharmacy in Wapato to offer a vaccination clinic open to the public.
YAKIMA, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Federal funds to help train Louisiana disaster recovery, mitigation workforce

(The Center Square) – The Louisiana Watershed Initiative has launched a new workforce development program focused on disaster recovery and mitigation professions, with the first phase focused on heavy equipment operators. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the Louisiana Watershed Initiative is coordinating with the Louisiana Community and Technical College...
BUSINESS
92.9 The Bull

Discarded Cigarettes Blamed For Yakima Duplex Fire

Yakima Fire Department crews were busy Wednesday with a duplex and carport fire in the 4000 block of West Lincoln Avenue. Investigators say the fire was started by "discarded cigarettes." The fire may have started in the carport attached to the duplex. The fire was reported at about 10:35 am...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Disaster#Infrastructure#Extreme Weather#Hazard Mitigation
92.9 The Bull

How To Make 48th and Washington Safer? City Has Options

Yakima City Streets officials are looking at a number of options to make a Yakima intersection, 48th Avenue and Washington Avenue safer for drivers. City officials are studying options for the intersection after seeing numerous crashes at the intersection over the last several years. A deadly crash prompted city officials...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy