Premier League

Moyes wants West Ham to think they are Europa League favorites

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - West Ham United Training - Rush Green, London, Britain - April 13, 2022 West Ham United manager David Moyes during training Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs (REUTERS) Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes. West Ham United manager David Moyes wants his team...

www.ksl.com

The Independent

Eddie Howe insists there will be no ‘revolution’ at Newcastle in transfer window

Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle fans not to expect a summer revolution as the club prepares to enter the transfer market once again.The Magpies’ new Saudi-backed owners sanctioned a £90million January spending spree which brought Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes and loan signing Matt Targett to Tyneside, an investment which has paid dividends in their fight against relegation from the Premier League.It has also served to increase speculation about what they might do at the end of the campaign with big names and bigger fees raising excitement levels among the Toon Army.However, asked about the summer recruitment...
David Moyes
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City-Liverpool go again in FA Cup semis

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. It’s Part 2 of the Manchester City-Liverpool doubleheader and this time it’s in the FA Cup semifinals. The top teams in the country meet again at Wembley Stadium, a week after drawing 2-2 in a richly entertaining Premier League game that left the title race delicately poised. This time, the result will be definitive — either Liverpool’s ambitions of a quadruple of trophies will be extinguished or City’s hopes of a treble of trophies will be over. Both teams come into the game having just qualified for the Champions League semifinals, while Liverpool has already won the League Cup. In the Premier League, it’s another big day in the top-four race with fourth-placed Tottenham hosting Brighton, fifth-placed Arsenal at Southampton and seventh-placed Manchester United at home to Norwich. The three rivals are separated by six points.
The Independent

Lyon vs West Ham prediction: How will Europa League quarter-final play out?

West Ham’s Premier League form has been somewhat up and down as their Europa League run has continued to hot up over the last two months.David Moyes’ side were beaten 2-0 by Brentford at the weekend in what was a disappointing performance from his side.Lyon vs West Ham LIVE: Team news and build-upBut that will all be forgotten if they can go to France and beat Lyon to book their place in the semi-finals.A glamour tie against Barcelona could await them in the last four, so this promises to be a hugely enthralling contest against the struggling Ligue 1 side.Here’s...
BBC

West Ham United v Burnley

West Ham's Aaron Cresswell will return after he was suspended for the Europa League quarter-final win over Lyon. Kurt Zouma sprained his ankle in the recent defeat by Brentford and could be out for the remainder of the season. Burnley Under-23 coach Mike Jackson will be in temporary charge of...
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town fan banned from matches for three years

A Shrewsbury Town fan has been banned from attending his team's matches for three years. Jake Davies-King, 30, from Wingfield Gardens, Shrewsbury pleaded guilty to a public order offence after the League One fixture between Shrewsbury Town and Oxford United on Saturday, March 12. As a result a court has...
BBC

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City-Liverpool & Chelsea-Crystal Palace at Wembley

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City v Liverpool & Chelsea v Crystal Palace. Dates: Saturday & Sunday 16-17 April Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Man City v Liverpool live on BBC One 15:30 BST on Saturday; Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app. Commentary on Chelsea v Crystal Palace 16:30 BST on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on the BBC Sport website and app, highlights on BBC One 23:05 BST.
