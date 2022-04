As coronavirus cases continue to rise nationally, three Massachusetts counties now have medium levels of COVID-19, according to the federal government. As of Friday, Berkshire, Middlesex and Suffolk counties have been designated as having medium COVID-19 community levels by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Designations are determined by looking at the number of hospital beds in use, hospital admissions and new coronavirus cases in an area, the CDC said.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO