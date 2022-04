Grace Vesco’s sophomore season is a tough act to follow but the junior right-hander is having a solid season with the St. Francis (Pa.) softball team this spring. The Hoover High School graduate is 9-6 with a 2.40 earned run average. In 93.1 innings, she has given up 69 hits and 44 runs, 32 earned, with 71 walks and 100 strikeouts. She's pitched 10 complete games with three shutouts.

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO