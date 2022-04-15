ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Another Lafayette Shooting This Time While Victim Is In Traffic

By Bernadette Lee
 1 day ago
Bernadette Lee

There have been multiple shootings in Lafayette in the past several weeks, and one of the shootings happened at around 5 o'clock Thursday on Surrey Street.

According to Lafayette Police Department Spokesman Matthew Benoit a teenager whose vehicle was stopped in traffic ended up hurt.

The girl was hit with a bullet fragment after people from two or three cars started shooting at each other. The girl got hit by the bullet fragment at that point.

Apparently, her car was caught between those other vehicles, and she was not involved in the incident.

Investigators are still working to figure out all of the details surrounding this shooting incident.

The victim, the 16-year-old teenage girl, is said to be in good condition after being taken to a local hospital.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Surrey Street.

The Lafayette Police Department is hoping that anyone who knows anything about this shooting incident will call them with details.

You can make an anonymous call to Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

Later Thursday evening, there was a shooting at Moore Park.

Comments

Lynn
1d ago

First of all I want to thank God for his grace and mercy that this child didn't end up getting killed in something she new nothing about this has got to stop when ancient people are getting hurt or killed

Reply
3
Coraline Edwards
1d ago

Can we please start arresting these people and make our streets safer!This is getting ridiculous. Quit protecting the people in the community causing harm and protect the innocent

Reply
2
