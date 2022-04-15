ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Runaway Teenager Being Sought by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office

By Bernadette Lee
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Sheriff's Spokesperson Eddie Thibodeaux says Sheriff Bobby Guidroz is asking for the public's help in finding 15-year-old Logan Terry who was last seen at the Acadian Treatment Center in Sunset.

The last time anyone saw Logan Terry was on Wednesday, March 13 at the treatment center which is located at 156 Choctaw Drive.

Officials describe the teen as being around five feet, nine inches tall, and weighing around 140 pounds. The last time anyone saw Logan Terry he was wearing a grey hoodie along with dark pants. The pants had a hole in one of the knees.

According to Thibodeaux the teen does take medication, and he needs to be found. They say he doesn't have a car, and the teenager also doesn't have a phone.

If you see him, please contact St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477). You do not have to give any information about yourself. You can remain anonymous. If you prefer, you can also anonymously give information by calling **TIPS (8477).

A third way to give information anonymously is to download and use the P3 app on your phone.

