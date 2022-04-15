ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

2 Dead, More Than 200 Homes Charred In New Mexico Wildfire

By Fred Cruz
kurv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters battling a deadly wildfire in southern New Mexico took advantage of a brief break in the weather but gusty winds...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Five Dead, More than 1,300 Homes Damaged in Tornadoes, Flooding Across the South

More than 1,000 homes were damaged in Texas alone. Three bodies were found after floodwaters receded Thursday in Alabama. Residents of Arabi, Louisiana, vow to rebuild. At least five people are dead, more than 1,300 homes damaged or destroyed and neighborhoods left in ruins after an outbreak of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms across the South this week.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston 25 News

Photos: Colorado wildfire scorches more than 190 acres

WIldland fire near NCAR in Boulder, Colorado BOULDER, CO - MARCH 26: The NCAR fire burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research on March 26, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. The NCAR fire prompted evacuations in south Boulder and pre-evacuation warning for Eldorado Springs.The wildfire broke out near the National Center for Atmospheric Research in southwestern Boulder on Saturday afternoon, prompting evacuation orders for parts of the city and pre-evacuation notices for Eldorado Springs, according to authorities. Boulder police initially said about 1,200 residences had been ordered to evacuate due to what has been named the NCAR fire. But a short time later, police tweeted a map that showed nearly all of south Boulder under evacuation. The Boulder Office of Emergency Management now says that map was wider than required, and that the actual evacuation area is "u201cfrom NCAR to Baseline Road, east to U.S. 36, back down to Broadway, and straight west to NCAR again."u201d"nThe town of Superior posted a notice saying its staff had been in contact with a Boulder County sheriff"u2019s sergeant who said the fire is about 20 acres in size and moving south/southeast toward Eldorado Springs in southwestern Boulder County. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Helen H. Richardson/Denver Post via Getty Images)
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Independent

Missing Arizona sisters are found dead in Switzerland more than a month after they missed flight home

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing after they didn’t return home from their trip to Switzerland have been confirmed dead, the US State Department announced. Jill Barwig, from the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said on Friday: “We can confirm the death of two US citizens in Switzerland. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we have no further comment at this time.”Physician Lila Ammouri and registered nurse Susan Frazier worked at Aetna Health Insurance and resided in Phoenix. They went to Switzerland on 3 February. They flew from Chicago and were scheduled to come home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters
The Independent

Mexican woman dies entangled crossing Arizona border wall

Authorities are investigating the cause of death this week of a Mexican woman whose leg was entrapped while using a climbing harness and ended up hanging upside down off the border wall in eastern Arizona.U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials offered few details, but the local sheriff’s office said the woman was a 32-year-old who was attempting to cross the wall Monday night near Douglas, Arizona. Her name was not released. The Cochise County Sheriff's office said she hung upside down “a significant amount of time.”The sheriff's office said it was in contact with the local Mexican consulate and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The El Paso Times

Chihuahua governor reaches deal with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over cross-border trade slowdown in El Paso

Chihuahua state governor Maria Eugenia "Maru" Campos has struck a deal with Gov. Greg Abbott that resolves a massive slowdown in cross-border commerce that followed Abbott's decision to increase state inspections of trucks. In a joint news conference Thursday evening, Campos and Abbott announced the agreement after a meeting in Austin. Abbott said Campos presented "the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Migrants bussed from Texas by Gov. Abbott arrive in D.C.: CBS News Flash April 14, 2022

Twenty-four migrants from Latin America bussed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have arrived in Washington, D.C. Abbott and President Biden are feuding over administration COVID policy. More than 150 homes and other structures have been destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire in New Mexico. And Allyson Felix of the U.S. , the most-decorated track-and-field athlete in Olympic history, says she’ll retire after one last season.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy