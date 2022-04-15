ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jana Kramer Claps Back at Hater Shaming Her for Working While Daughter Jolie Has Flu: Doing My ‘Best’

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
Working mom woes. Jana Kramer explained why she had to film her upcoming movie while her 6-year-old daughter, Jolie, is sick with the flu.

“Got woken up at 5 a.m. with ‘my belly hurts.’ And then vomit,” the One Tree Hill alum, 38, captioned a Thursday, April 14, Instagram Story photo of her eldest child. “I have to film today so shout out to @houseofbashery for taking care of my girl. So thankful for her. Jolie and her bucket are on the way over.”

Hours later, the actress shared a video of Jolie riding in a golf cart with her. “They changed the scene order so I was able to get Jolie, I was able to hang out with her with a couple hours,” the Michigan native told her followers. “So now I’m dropping her back off. We got your bowl … and Mommy will be back soon.”

Jolie and Jana Kramer Courtesy of Jana Kramer/Instagram

The “Beautiful Lies” singer, who also shares son Jace, 3, with ex-husband Mike Caussin , subsequently shared a screenshot of an Instagram DM, reading, “That poor child. LOOK AT HER. You DUMPING her off instead of being a caring mother and taking care of her. Call off work.”

The Soccer Mom Madam star clapped back, telling the social media troll that those kinds of messages are “where mom guilt comes from.”

The Good Fight coauthor added, “So sad it’s from another MOM. How sad. It killed me to have to leave today but also couldn’t cancel filming because of a stomach bug. Really sad to see this from another mom when we are all just doing our best.”

One day prior, the "Whine Down" podcast host wrote via Instagram that “mom guilt is so real” as a working parent.

“I hope they know this is all for them,” Kramer captioned the Wednesday, April 13, social media slideshow. “I pray they see in the end it’s all for them … and I love that Jolie and her best friend got to make a cameo [my next] movie!!”

Kramer has been coparenting with Caussin , 35, since their April 2021 split , and the Dancing With the Stars alum gets “sad” when her children stay with their dad.

“It’s so hard. But [it’s] what’s best for them,” the songwriter, who has moved on with Ian Schinelli , wrote via Instagram in August 2021. “At the end of the day, they want a happy parent. Show them strength. Show them love."

