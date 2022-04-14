ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

3 Acres with mobile home, ’98 Dodge Cummins 2500, Flatbed trailer, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

3 Acres – Mobile Home – On Lot Well- Septic- Utilities… All Sells Absolute – No Reserve – Clear Title. Dump Trlr-2019 MAXXD 14k GVW Fold Sides-Multi Gate-Roll Tarp – Like New…. New Holland 1925 4×4 Loader Tractor- Hydro 2670 hrs – 7308...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

Seeking consignments for vehicles, tractors, trailers, and misc.

Currently seeking consignments: Vehicles, Tractors, Trailers, Farm Equipment, Construction Equipment, Lawn Equipment, Side by Sides, Tools, Garage Articles and More. Contact us today to consign & be featured in our early advertising runs. Food will be provided by Suzie’s Concessions; bring a friend because we will be running multiple rings all day. Please do not drop items off prior to the scheduled intake days. Check our website for an updated consignment list and information.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Green Acres Lawn and Landscaping dispersal, Bobcat skid steer, zero turn mowers, pickup and dump trucks, enclosed trailer, landscape trailers, equipment, power tools, and misc.

Green Acres Lawn And Landscaping Dispersal Auction!. Stihl Power Tools – Plows – Salt Spreaders – More!. All sells to settle the estate. LOCATION: 757 Stonecreek Rd. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details. Auction By Order Of: Green Acres Lawn And Landscape Inc.
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

53 Acres in 4 tracts, tractors, box trailers, and misc.

TRACTOR – BOX TRAILER – WELDING EQUIPMENT – VEHICLES – TOOLS AND MORE. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS w/ this magnificent offering of real estate. This property just may have it all!!! If you are in the market for a home site, hunting or recreational land, development opportunities – YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS PIECE OF PROPERTY!!! We will be offering these 53+/- acres in 4 tracts and as a whole – whichever way brings the most money is the way they will be sold. Tract #1 might just be the nicest site in the county!! This tract offers multiple sites to build your dream home. Current owner has even installed the septic and drive-way – water, gas and electric are all available. This tract has large trees, ample open area – and still offers privacy. Walk this property at your convenience and see just how beautiful it is. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!! Tract #2 will feature 6.25+/- acres of completely wooded acreage that offers ample opportunities, building sites and recreation are present here as there are several trails throughout. Again, water, gas and electric will be available. Tract #3 is 23.8+/- acres of near heaven. This mostly wooded acreage has several building sites to choose from. There is a driveway allowing easy entrance to this gently rolling land. This property is ideal for someone that’s want to be aware from it all – but close to everything. You will not be disappointed with these acres. Water, gas and electric are available. Tract #4 contains just shy of 5.0 acres. This tract is all open and is bottom ground with a building site. By this tract with another or it can stand alone. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS!!! Ladies and gentleman if you are in the market for real estate – this piece just maybe for you. I truly can not describe how nice this property is. Make sure to take the time to look this one over, don’t overlook it!!!
REAL ESTATE
Farm and Dairy

Machinery, trucks, tools, and misc.

TRACTORS: Minneapolis Moline: Beautifully restored 602 Diesel, WF, Parade Ready; 602 NF Gas; 670; 445 gas; U302 NF Gas w/ Loader; Jet Star 3 WF Gas w/ Loader; 670 gas (for parts); G VI LP w/ Cab (not running);. Farmalls: IH 364 Diesel w/ Loader; Farmall Cub (Restored); Farmall Cub...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Maverick Lariat Is a Small Luxury Pickup Truck

The Ford Maverick may be a cheap, small truck. But, this compact pickup truck does offer some premium features which buyers may appreciate. With a starting price of $25,680, the 2022 Ford Maverick Lariat adds more comfort and convenience to an already nice truck. These upgrades include things like vinyl seats, 18.0-inch wheels, and a customizable gauge cluster. For some, these improvements may be worthy of the price increase. Especially for those not shopping for a basic work truck.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Multi-Flex Tailgate Under Constraint

The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 made its debut back in September with a variety of changes and updates. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 Chevy Silverado’s Multi-Flex Tailgate is currently under constraint. The Chevrolet Silverado’s Multi-Flex Tailgate feature is tagged with RPO code QK2, and...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New 500-HP Straight-Six Engines For Jeep And Ram Won't Replace The Hemi V8

With ever-tightening emissions legislation and pressure from environmental groups, automakers have been forced to come up with new ways to reduce harmful exhaust gases and improve gas mileage but, crucially, provide improved performance. Many are managing this by downsizing or hybridizing gas engines, allowing for diminished pollution and improved acceleration.
CARS
1230 ESPN

Grand Junction Home on Over Nine Acres With Stocked Pond For Sale

This Grand Junction home sits on over nine acres and has a fully stocked pond. The six-bedroom home is located near the Riverfront Trail currently for sale. The Grand Junction home was listed about a week ago on Realtor.com and according to the listing it's "the perfect home for country life within city limits." The house has plenty of space for your family, your toys, your horses, and all of your fishing equipment too - boat included.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Country Tool Rental Complete Retirement Dispersal Auction. Mini Excavators, Skid Loaders, 2022 Ford F-350 Trailers, Boats, UTVs, Camper, Tools, Furniture, Household Items and Firearms.

ANDY WHITE (419) 651-2152 – MARY HARTLEY (419) 651-3586 – JAKE WHITE – DREW TURNER – ADAM WELCH, APPRENTICE AUCTIONEER – SETH ANDREWS, BROKER. Auction by order of Country Tool Rental – Tim and Barb Roth, Owners. EQUIPMENT PREVIEW: FRI APR 15TH NOON –...
NOVA, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE 3/30-4/8. 2010 Dodge Ram, Case skid steer, 4 row potato harvester, and misc.

MARCH 30 – APRIL 6. 2010 Dodge Ram 3500, Case Skidsteer TR 320, 2015 cx 55 Case Excavator, 2000 W9000 Kenworth, 2013 Mack, ’17 Kubota, Harrison Clodhopper, 4 Row Potato Harvester, ’12 Pioneer S-Series zero turn, ’15 52” Simplicity Citation zero turn, multi SALTDOGG SPREADERS, 10’ Skidsteer mount, 10’ Avalanche Bucket, 9’6” Skidsteer pusher, Scoop Dog 8’ Skidsteer, DR Power Equipment Field Brush Mower, and more!
CARS
NBC4 Columbus

Best steering wheel lock

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People tend to feel a close bond to their cars. If your car is damaged or destroyed in an accident, you may feel a great deal of frustration or loss. However, if someone steals your car, it’s far worse. It can feel like a violation, and people who have their car stolen tend to notice they don’t feel as safe or comfortable as before. Luckily, there are ways to deter thieves from targeting your car.
ACCIDENTS
Farm and Dairy

289.03 Acre farm and equipment, and misc.

289.03 ACRE GALLIA COUNTY FARM & EQUIPMENT AUCTION. Located @ 1253 Cadmus Rd. Patriot, Ohio 45658. SAT., APRIL 2, 2022, at 10:30 AM REAL ESTATE (FIRST) FARM EQUIPMENT APPROX. 11:00 AM after misc. farm smalls. 289.03 ACRES W/ HOME & BUILDINGS ALL OFFERED IN 1 TRACT. 289.03 ac. farm consisting...
PATRIOT, OH
Fox News

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are supersized SUVs

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are extra-long versions of the full-size SUVs that are making their public debut at the New York International Auto Show. Both models are a foot longer overall with seven-inch longer wheelbases than the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that went on sale last year and. They are similar in size to the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade ESV and have the most passenger volume and cargo space behind the third row in the segment.
CARS

