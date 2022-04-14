ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Union, OH

Smith & Wesson pistols, silver coins, ammo, and misc.

 2 days ago

SELLING 18 SMITH & WESSON PISTOLS, 6 COLT PISTOLS, 8 WINCHESTER RIFLES &...

Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE Firearms, air guns, accessories, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: KIKO Auction Gallery: 3201 Parkway St., Canton, OH 44708. Directions:. From I-77 (just north of downtown Canton) take the 13th St. exit. Take 13th St. west to Parkway St. and merge right to auction gallery. Watch for KIKO signs. PREVIEW:...
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

1978 Ford F-150, firearms, collectibles, and misc.

1978 Ford F-150 4WD V8 351 automatic Short Bed Pick up w/Snowplow. 1976 Ford F-150 2WD V8 360 automatic 92k miles w/long bed. (2) Wilderness Systems Tsunami Kayak 14.5’ & 17.5’. FireArms: Ithaca Tikka O/U 12ga/.222rem Shot Gun/Rifle, (4) Smith & Wesson Model 29 in Presentation Cases to inc:...
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Inventory reduction, antiques, collectibles, guns, and misc.

TOOLS – TOYS – GUNS – FURNITURE. Will sell the following at the Sprunger Building located on the Kidron Auction Grounds, Kidron, OH (for GPS use 4885 Kidron Rd., Apple Creek, OH 44606.) Kidron is located between Wooster and Canton, Ohio, 4 miles south of US Rt. 30.
KIDRON, OH
Farm and Dairy

140 Acre farm, cattle, equipment, and misc.

Pick up for Online bidders Tuesday April 5th from Noon until 6:00PM. Real Estate Terms: 10% down sale day. Balance due at closing in 60 days. 10% buyer premium will be added to determine final contract price. Joe R. Pyle, Broker. Exceptional Herd of Registered Angus Cattle. Approx 45 Cow...
AGRICULTURE
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Wood foundry molds, and misc.

1221 W. WESTERN RESERVE ROAD, YOUNGSTOWN, OH 44514. Online Bidding Ends: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 @ 2 pm. Pickup: By appointment only! Friday, April 1, 2022 from 8:00 to 10:30 am. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 2:00 pm. then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Vintage collectibles, toys, household, and misc.

1221 W. WESTERN RESERVE ROAD, YOUNGSTOWN, OH 44514. Online Bidding Ends: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 @ Noon. VINTAGE COLLECTIBLES & TOYS. HOUSEHOLD. Pickup: By appointment only! Wednesday, March 30, 2022 from 9:00 to 11:30 am. Terms: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa & MC only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 pm. then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Furniture, collectibles, home decor, and misc.

HIGH QUALITY FURNITURE & COLLECTIBLES. HOME DÉCOR. PICK UP: By appointment only! Mon, 4/4/22 from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 PM then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
GIRARD, OH
Farm and Dairy

Auction 1: 3 bedroom home , Auction 2: 4 bedroom home both in Youngstown, OH, also selling Jeep Grand Cherokee, and misc.

Austintown Twp. & Schools – Mahoning Co. – City Utilities. Also Selling: One-Owner 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo – 26K Miles. Both homes & auto sell from Auction #1 location. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 480 Westgate Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44515. Directions: Take Burkey Rd. east of S. Raccoon Rd. or west of S. Meriden to Westgate Blvd. and north to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Household, pool table, cub cadet, and misc.

Directions: State Route 7 or US-22 to State Route 213 Turn left at the top of the hill, FOLLOW SIGNS. Household Goods, Furniture, 5’ Wood Desk, 4-Drawer File Cabinet, Ingraham 7-Day Shelf Clock, Bronze Elephant, Collection of Bottlecaps (mostly local), Pool Table, Washer & Dryer, Cub Cadet Tractor, Mechanic Tools, Workbench, Woodworking Tools, Drill Press, Table Saw & MUCH MORE!
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Carleton Motors and Museum, collectibles, cars, parts, and misc.

Located 1708 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44515. Several Cadillacs 2006, 1992, 1968, 1970, low mileage Cadillac Eldorados, 2 Cadillac convertibles, Black Lincoln Mark 3, Golden Anniversary Lincoln Mark 5, 1986 Cadillac Cimarron with 5587 miles, Lincoln Town cars 2 and 4 door, 1967 Pontiac Catalina, Yamaha Golf cart with cab, large lot of factory wheels for Cadillacs and other vehicles, new and old stock tires, large lot of 70’s Grand Prix parts, wrecked convertible 1970 Cadillac, a few older Cadillac cars disassembled, Honda Gold Wing motorcycle partially disassembled, a lot of extra Cadillac parts, various car parts, bumpers fenders hoods grills, tools boxes, complete repair shop tools, bench grinder on stand, 2 wheel buffer on stand, sand blast cabinet, parts washer, vertical air compressor, metal shelving, metal storage cabinets, Large indoor Auction, street side parking, concession and Porta Johns on premise, Terms: All vehicles must be paid for in cash or certified funds with bank letter of credit to transfer titles or possession of vehicles; all vehicles will be held until funds clear our bank unless paid for in cash, attorney handles titles maybe a timely delay on titles, all parts and tools paid for by cash or credit card day of sale.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

