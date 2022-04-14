ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OH

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

MONTHLY MACHINERY auction, equipment, and misc.

Machinery sells last Saturday every month on location at Buckeye Ag Museum parking lot at 877 West Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, Ohio. Just North of the fairgrounds. Look for the silo. EQUIPMENT: County Line cattle squeeze chute by Tartar w/ self- catch head gate, like new condition; older Ficklin Model...
WOOSTER, OH
Farm and Dairy

Inventory reduction, antiques, collectibles, guns, and misc.

TOOLS – TOYS – GUNS – FURNITURE. Will sell the following at the Sprunger Building located on the Kidron Auction Grounds, Kidron, OH (for GPS use 4885 Kidron Rd., Apple Creek, OH 44606.) Kidron is located between Wooster and Canton, Ohio, 4 miles south of US Rt. 30.
KIDRON, OH
Farm and Dairy

Carleton Motors and Museum, collectibles, cars, parts, and misc.

Located 1708 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44515. Several Cadillacs 2006, 1992, 1968, 1970, low mileage Cadillac Eldorados, 2 Cadillac convertibles, Black Lincoln Mark 3, Golden Anniversary Lincoln Mark 5, 1986 Cadillac Cimarron with 5587 miles, Lincoln Town cars 2 and 4 door, 1967 Pontiac Catalina, Yamaha Golf cart with cab, large lot of factory wheels for Cadillacs and other vehicles, new and old stock tires, large lot of 70’s Grand Prix parts, wrecked convertible 1970 Cadillac, a few older Cadillac cars disassembled, Honda Gold Wing motorcycle partially disassembled, a lot of extra Cadillac parts, various car parts, bumpers fenders hoods grills, tools boxes, complete repair shop tools, bench grinder on stand, 2 wheel buffer on stand, sand blast cabinet, parts washer, vertical air compressor, metal shelving, metal storage cabinets, Large indoor Auction, street side parking, concession and Porta Johns on premise, Terms: All vehicles must be paid for in cash or certified funds with bank letter of credit to transfer titles or possession of vehicles; all vehicles will be held until funds clear our bank unless paid for in cash, attorney handles titles maybe a timely delay on titles, all parts and tools paid for by cash or credit card day of sale.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE antiques, household goods, tools, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 42083 SR 344, Columbiana, Ohio 44408. Antiques: Fiestaware; cast iron toys; locks; pocket knives including Barlow, Remington, Case and advertising; wood planes, China and glassware including mixing bowls; Hall, jadeite, pigeon blood and pressed glass; turned leg drop leaf table and 6 chairs, oil can, violin, bow and case; barn lantern; wooden washing machine; black stenciled chairs; stenciled rug cutter rocker; Walnut 4 leg drop leaf stand; chrome dinette; pressed back rocker;
COLUMBIANA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
County
Jackson County, OH
Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Tools#Guns#Hand Tools#Gold Coins#Grady Sue Wickline#Tractors#Plow#Woods#Hobart Handler Welder#Generac Gp3250 Generator#Topcon Rotating Laser#Delta 12 Bench Planer#Super Hawg#Air Tools More#Remington Shotguns#Ithaca Skb Shotgun
moneytalksnews.com

8 Ways You Are Wrecking Your Major Appliances

“It’s one of the most important relationships in your life,” says Sears Home Services. They’re not talking about your spouse. They mean your home appliances. If your furnace has ever died during a winter storm, your clothes dryer caught fire or a burst appliance hose flooded your home, you know what they mean.
HOME & GARDEN
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE office furniture, equipment, and misc.

Liquidating excess office furniture and equipment the following will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 3000 Belmont Ave., Youngstown Ohio 44505. Office Furniture and Equipment: Commercial shelving; large lot lateral files of various styles and types; large lot executive desks of various styles and types; credenzas; metal storage cabinets; Xerox Work Center 5875 w/sorter; 18+ upholstered side chairs; roll away office chairs; miscellaneous office supplies and accessories; printers; white boards; padded exam tables; Health – Meter medical scales; Total Trainer Pilates machine; B.F. Pilates machine; weight bench;
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Kubota, guns, rifles, fishing, and misc.

Kubota RTV-X900 Side-By-Side diesel Utility Vehicle has less than 300 hours!. Guns – Rifles: Marlin 1895 lever action 45-70 S# 442722 Special smokeless Case hardened; mo. 1895 GS 45-70 gov SS; mo. 94 25-20 cal Oct brl s#377073; mo. 336 35 rem cal micro grooved brl JM stamp; Win mo. 61 22 S-L- LR take down; Sig Arms mo. Sauer 90 300 wby mag gold trigger; Ruger American 450 Bushmaster w/Leopold Dilating scope; mo. 10-22 22 LR SS; mo. Mini 14 Ranch rifle 223 cal; Russia SKS 7.62×39 w/Bayonet; Rem mo. 33 22 S-L cal; Kimber mo. 84 L Mountain Ascent Boss barrel 30.06 Cal w/ Leopold Dilating scope carbon fiber stock; Spring Field M1A 308 cal w/box.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Shopping
Farm and Dairy

Cars, motorcycles, 4 wheelers, tools, and misc.

LOCATED IN FLUSHING, OHIO AT 397 E. HIGH STREET AT JONES AUCTION CENTER. FROM THE WEST TAKE EXIT 208 OFF I-70 AND GO NORTH 8 MILES ON ST. RT. 149. FROM THE EAST TAKE EXIT 213 AND GO NORTH 8 MILES ON ST. RT. 331. CARS * MOTORCYCLES * 4...
FLUSHING, OH
Farm and Dairy

1978 Ford F-150, firearms, collectibles, and misc.

1978 Ford F-150 4WD V8 351 automatic Short Bed Pick up w/Snowplow. 1976 Ford F-150 2WD V8 360 automatic 92k miles w/long bed. (2) Wilderness Systems Tsunami Kayak 14.5’ & 17.5’. FireArms: Ithaca Tikka O/U 12ga/.222rem Shot Gun/Rifle, (4) Smith & Wesson Model 29 in Presentation Cases to inc:...
CARS
Farm and Dairy

2014 Silverado, collectibles, household, and misc.

2014 Silverado 4×4 1500 LT – 93k miles – Tow Pkg, Cameras, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Chrome- Nice Truck!. TOOLS & Such: Kobalt 60 gal High Output Upright Air Comp. Nut & Bolt Bins Loaded! Hitachi Angle Grinder, Marquette Cutting Torch head, Cleco ¾ Air Impact Wrench, IR 1” Air Impact (Parts), Air Punch Flange Tool, 6” Air Sander, Air Paint Guns, Floor Jack, Sand Blasting Canister Outfit, Clamps, Timing Light, Grease Gun, Creeper, Wire Wheels, Grinding Wheels. Craftsman: Shaper /Router, 11in Band Saw, Radial Arm Saw, Mortising Chisel Kit, 3-D Sander. Dremel 16” Scroll Saw, Porter Cable Sander, B&D Plunge Cut Router, B&D Mouse Sander, Skil Belt Sander, Genie Wet/Dry Shop Vac, Auto-Dark Welding Helmet. Vintage Chilton & Motor’s Auto Repair Books/Manuals. Heavy Steel Desk, Plastic Shelving Units, Metal Shelving. Lawn & Garden/Hand Tools. Barnwood & Assorted Lumber. 3 Mastercraft 215/60r 16 tires like new & others…
BUYING CARS
Farm and Dairy

Household, pool table, cub cadet, and misc.

Directions: State Route 7 or US-22 to State Route 213 Turn left at the top of the hill, FOLLOW SIGNS. Household Goods, Furniture, 5’ Wood Desk, 4-Drawer File Cabinet, Ingraham 7-Day Shelf Clock, Bronze Elephant, Collection of Bottlecaps (mostly local), Pool Table, Washer & Dryer, Cub Cadet Tractor, Mechanic Tools, Workbench, Woodworking Tools, Drill Press, Table Saw & MUCH MORE!
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

Equipment, Kitchen equipment, saw mill, guns, and misc.

1 mile north of Sandy Lake on Rt 173. Watch for signs. EQUIPMENT: New Holland Silage Special BR740 round bailer extra sweep, Case 1949 VAC narrow front end, Kobelco sk50 excavator w/ buckets, Ford 1976 Dump truck, 1993 GMC pickup half ton for parts, Moline M-602 tractor, 2 Gravity wagons w/running gears, International 1 row corn picker, New Holland Crimper, New Holland 254 rake/tender 3 pt. hitch, International 203 self-propelled combine, 16 ft. trailer w/ramps no title, buzz saw, 3pt hitch finish mower, dirt scoop, 3 pt. hitch flail mower, 4 Gravely w/ multiple attachments, cement mixer, sm utility trailer, New Idea manure spreader needs work, New Idea one row corn picker, hay wagon, 22 ton Huskee Log Splitter, 240 NV Hawk Manure Spreader, Hay wagon w/ running gears, and 1978 GMC 6500 series cab & chassis 27,00 actual miles.
SANDY LAKE, PA
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
Farm and Dairy

Machinery, trucks, tools, and misc.

TRACTORS: Minneapolis Moline: Beautifully restored 602 Diesel, WF, Parade Ready; 602 NF Gas; 670; 445 gas; U302 NF Gas w/ Loader; Jet Star 3 WF Gas w/ Loader; 670 gas (for parts); G VI LP w/ Cab (not running);. Farmalls: IH 364 Diesel w/ Loader; Farmall Cub (Restored); Farmall Cub...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy