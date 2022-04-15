Hannaford Supermarkets Planning to Use Only Renewable Power by 2024

Geopolitical tensions in Ukraine have had a massive impact on global energy supply chains and prices this year, reminding the world how reliant we are on fossil fuels and how far we are from a true shift toward clean energy. That shift will require $131 trillion in energy transition investments by 2050, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. To find out how all this capital will be deployed, Leslie Picker sat down with Apollo Global Management's Olivia Wassenaar. Wassenaar helms Apollo's sustainable investing platform and also co-leads natural resources at the firm. Her team has invested $19 billion in the energy transition and decarbonization and has committed $50 billion more over the next five years.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO