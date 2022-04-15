ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

The Ninety Nine Is Closing Its Saugus Location, But Opening A New Restaurant Nearby

By CBSBoston.com Staff
SAUGUS (CBS) — The Ninety Nine is closing its restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus, but opening a new one nearby in Middleton.

A statement on behalf of Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub said the Saugus location at 181 Broadway will shut down on Saturday. The new restaurant in Middleton at 245 South Main St. on Route 114 will open its doors in early May.

Employees at the Saugus restaurant will be transferred to other Ninety Nine locations, the company said.

Customers at the Saugus location can visit surrounding Ninety Nine restaurants in Lynnfield, Danvers, Revere, Stoneham and Woburn. The well-known chain has about 60 locations in Massachusetts.

