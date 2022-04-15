ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augustana softball wins 12th and 13th straight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (UA) – The Augustana softball team tied the school record for runs in a game as part of a doubleheader sweep Saturday. The No. 13 Vikings topped MSU Moorhead 22-1 in game one and followed with a 10-1 game two victory. The Vikings were the visiting team on the scoreboard as the […]
Vienna Rugby becoming dominant on a national level

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — It’ not considered a top American sport, but it’s becoming one of the fastest growing sports in the nation. In Vienna, rugby is becoming a sensation. “It’s such a unique experience,” said Dylan Liskey, a senior at George Marshall High School. “It’s nothing like football or soccer. It’s just a beautiful […]
