BOSTON (CBS) — Access to affordable housing in Boston is like finding parking at Fenway on Opening Day. A new building opening Friday in the city’s South End is offering rental options not seen here before. “We have been working on this building now for over five years,” said Ted Tye, the managing partner with National Development; the group behind 7INK. The building offers renters to lease typical units or single rooms with shared living and dining space — a unique option that Tye said allows them flexibility in pricing. “It has allowed us to come in at a slightly lower price point...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO