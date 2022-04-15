ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

John Oliver busts data brokers, spurs Congress to action

By Kim Komando, Komando.com
komando.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleData brokers know if you have cancer, diabetes or a baby on the way. You might think that’s illegal under HIPAA — but as John Oliver revealed in his show “Last Week Tonight,” many data brokers reveal highly sensitive medical information. To urge Congress to limit data collection, he essentially blackmailed...

www.komando.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Oliver
Daily Mail

95 House Republicans send letter to Merrick Garland demanding a special counsel be appointed to investigate Hunter Biden to ensure there is 'no undue influence' from the White House

A group of 95 House Republicans has written Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding he name a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden, accusing the AG of having a conflict of interest on the matter. The letter cites an ongoing federal probe into Hunter's taxes and finances, accusing him of using...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokers#Data Collection#British
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Reuters

Trump ally Devin Nunes loses CNN defamation appeal

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court said Devin Nunes, the former California congressman and an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, cannot revive his defamation lawsuit against CNN over reports he was involved in efforts to uncover damaging Ukraine-related information about Joe Biden. In a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Opinion | The Jan. 6 Committee Can Make a Difference: Simply by Revealing What It’s Found

Ankush Khardori, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, is a Politico Magazine contributing editor. As the House’s Jan. 6 select committee moves into its final stages, political and legal observers have been debating with increasing intensity the potential use of a once esoteric legal tool — in particular, whether the committee should provide a “criminal referral” to the Justice Department concerning the conduct of former President Donald Trump. The debate has been percolating ever since Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s vice chair, began publicly discussing last December the possibility that Trump had committed criminal misconduct by attempting to prevent Congress’ certification of the electoral vote count. And it’s gotten only more intense after the New York Times reported on Sunday that the committee’s leaders “have grown divided over whether to make a criminal referral” despite the fact “they have concluded that they have enough evidence to do so.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy