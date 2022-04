Detroit guard Antoine Davis, one of the top scorers in the history of college basketball, on Thursday said he's entering the transfer portal. "After much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Davis posted to Twitter. "I will always remember the University of Detroit Mercy and what it has done for me. I wouldn't be in this position without the University giving me an opportunity as a student-athlete. I was honored to be a Titan and play in the Horizon League against great players and coaches, and I loved every second of being coached by my dad and brother.

