ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

On the Town: Festival of the Arts as welcome as spring

By Lillie-Beth Brinkman
Journal Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt must be spring, finally, since our favorite annual tradition since 1967 – the Oklahoma City Festival of the Arts – is opening again! Make plans next week to head downtown and enjoy the arts, food and entertainment from this colorful festival. Presented by the Arts Council...

journalrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

A Famous Pumpkin Fest Bounces Back

THE THING ABOUT PUMPKINS? They have a notable knack for rolling on. Even if they encounter a large rock, or a tree, or some other object that slows their forward motion, one little nudge will get them moving again, and on they'll roll, thanks to their globular shape and smooth sides. Now that we think about it, a person could almost say the same thing about a popular pumpkin fest. No, not that the festival has a pumpkin-like shape, although that might be pretty dang nifty. Rather, when an event has plenty of support, and people cheering for it, it can continue to roll on through challenging times. And rolling forward in 2022, with its festive spirit very much intact? The Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, one of California's best-known fruit fests, and certainly one of the West Coast's most whimsical meet-ups. Pandemic considerations meant the 2020 and 2021 festivals didn't roll on, but...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
KTAL

Corn Dog Busker Arts Festival

Clark McClendon is in the studio with Biskie talking about the upcoming Corn Dog Busker Arts Festival happening on March 19th in Benton Louisiana. The event will be held at the Benton Park, the fun and festivities will start at 11am. The event will include a corn dog eating contest, amateur musician performances, as well as activities for kids.
BENTON, LA
WJHG-TV

The Flluxe Arts Festival makes art come alive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Flluxe Arts Festival is back in downtown Panama City for its second year. This year the festival will have music, street chalk installations, artisanal vendors, local food, and more. Artists will be working on their pieces Friday and should be finished on Saturday. The art will be available for everyone to see as long as weather and other elements permit.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Laredo Morning Times

Montreal welcomes travelers with festival energy, circus magic and boundary-pushing digital art

All through the Montreal winter, life happens on ice. Whether they're neighborhood rinks or Zamboni-smooth arenas, skating rinks are a social hub: Well past midnight on a recent weekend, a jubilant crowd was gliding around the newest addition, Esplanade Tranquille, a rink of more than 16,000 square feet that opened Feb. 21 in festival district Quartier des Spectacles.
FESTIVAL
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Malone
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
GlobalGrind

For The Kiddos: 10 Creative Easter Sunday Activity Ideas

Creative And Fun Easter Sunday Ideas For The Kids Ahead of this weekend’s Easter holiday, some people may be wondering what to do with the littlest of guests. Kids have such short attention spans, getting them dressed for Easter dinner or taking them to hear the good Sunday word may not suffice for the whole […]
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Area Motorcycle Groups Hold First Annual ‘Bunny Run’

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Easter weekend is also known as a great time to give back. On Saturday, local motorcycle clubs did just that. Despite the rain, they still came out to deliver stuffed bunnies to UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital patients. The “Bunny Run” is a fundraising campaign to help enhance patient experience and support employee education at the hospital. The Bikers said holidays can be lonely for patients but the donated gifts go a long way to bring joy during difficult times. “This is our way of letting children in various hospitals throughout Pittsburgh know that even though they’re stuck in the hospital for Easter, somebody is still out there thinking about them,” said Lew Thomas, President of the Steel City Vulcans. “This is our way of giving back.” This was the first year for the run but they hope it becomes an Easter tradition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#Performing Arts#Music And Lyrics#Volunteers#Angels And Friends#Festival Co Chairmen#The Youth Art Sale#Midfirst Bank#The Inasmuch Foundation#Artscouncilokc Com#Ocu
FOX West Texas

Big plans for expansion of Foster Communications Coliseum

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association has big plans for expanding the Foster Communications Coliseum in the near future. The coliseum was built more than 60 years ago, with only one prior renovation in the lobby area. An expansion will allow thousands more to enjoy rodeo performances.
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy