ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is changing ESG investing

By Debbie Carlson
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEloX_0fAG6bEO00
Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Socially responsible investing in emerging markets was never easy, but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has investors reassessing how to rate emerging markets on environmental, social and governance grounds.

A number of ESG emerging-market exchange-traded funds had Russian holdings just as the war began in late February, according to Morningstar data. Among them were the $6.3 billion iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

ESGE,

-1.32%

, the $3.2 billion WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State Owned Enterprises ETF

XSOE,

-1.49%

and the $702 million Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction & Climate Improvers ETF

EMCR,

-0.92%

. Like non-ESG funds, these ETFs fell sharply as investors sold Russian assets.

Additionally, plenty of market commentators questioned why an ESG fund would own Russian assets at all.

To take a step back, ESG investors sometimes saw emerging markets as a way to do well by do good in parts of the world that have always mixed high risk with high reward. In Alex Edmans’ book about sustainable investing, “Grow the Pie,” the professor of finance at London Business School points to Vodafone’s

VOD,

-0.34%

VOD,

+0.35%

M-PESA mobile banking platform in Kenya, which allowed unbanked Kenyans access to digital money and also created a new business line for Vodafone.

But now Russia’s war has increased scrutiny of governance-related issues there and in other markets, says Jay Truesdale, CEO of Veracity Worldwide, a strategic intelligence firm that focuses on ESG, political and reputation-related risks.

“It’s exposed the way in which the Kremlin governs Russian society, and it shined a light on internal corruption and dysfunction within Russia’s economy. Many investors are saying to themselves that if this collective situation in Russia gives us pause, then we should be much more aware of and focused on other places that could have analogous dynamics,” Truesdale says.

Prior to the invasion of Ukraine, some Russians firms targeting foreign investors had the most aggressive targets for reducing greenhouse gases, says Charlie Wilson, portfolio manager for the $1.1 billion Thornburg Investments Developing World Fund

THDAX,

-0.30%

. Several Russian commodity producers had extensive ESG disclosures that rivaled those in developed market.

“Corporates in Russia knew that they had the overhang of a government system that didn’t provide the level of transparency that most global investors would want. And so the corporates took it on themselves to provide more transparency and to be leaders in ESG,” Wilson says, whose fund uses ESG as an extension of its stock-selection process to mitigate risk and identify investment opportunities in emerging markets.

He points to Russian steel company Severstal RU:CHMF, which had greenhouse-gas-reduction targets for nearly a decade and is one of the most efficient global steel producers. Others include Lukoil and Novatech RU:NVTK, two very low-cost liquid natural gas producers that were helping some countries to reduce their dependence on coal. Those companies were trading a significant discount to their global peers, he says.

The fund sold its holdings in those companies before war broke out.

Thinking about emerging-market investing now

There’s no doubt that ESG investing in emerging markets has special challenges, says Perth Tolle, founder of Freedom & Liberty Indexes, which runs the $200 million Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF

FRDM,

-1.68%

that uses an index to invest in countries with higher human and economic freedom scores.

Many emerging markets are still autocracies or are exiting autocratic rule and don’t have the governance foundations found in developed markets, such as basic human rights and freedom of speech, media and expression that can act as independent verification of corporate and government data, she notes. As a result her fund excludes China, Russia, Turkey and a few other emerging-market countries.

ESG as a concept remains fairly new in Asia, which means corporate disclosure is limited and there is often little visibility into supply chains, says Elsa Pau, founder of Hong Kong-based ESG analysis and modeling platform BlueOnion. The firm’ analysis relies in part on web scraping and other advanced data collection.

Still, a few companies are making strides. Pau cites Chinese healthcare firm Novogene

688315,

-3.09%

as an example. It is highly rated on issues material to a managed healthcare and healthcare facilities company, such as in data privacy, product quality and safety, and customer protection and satisfaction, she says. It also has high marks for its working conditions.

“The company is falling short on human rights and (is) second-best in business ethics compared to peers, but generally, the entire sector has a relatively lower governance score,” she says.

Wilson, the Thornburg Investments manager, points to a relatively new Brazilian investment management company, XP

XP,

-3.09%

, which he calls the “Charles Schwab of Brazil.” In addition to offering fintech in Brazil, the firm focuses on workplace diversity, work-life balance and employee benefits.

“The thing that ESG analysis can help you with is digging in on how they approach material issues that are specific to that industry. That can really help you to identify companies that are likely to outperform,” he says.

A word of caution

Wilson says investors who want to apply ESG factors to emerging-market countries need to do so carefully. He takes a twofold approach, using bottom-up fundamental analysis overlaid with country-specific risks. Investors need to decide for themselves a country’s risk.

“I think every country has different risk factors,” he says.

Debbie Carlson is a MarketWatch columnist. Follow her on Twitter @DebbieCarlson1.

The S&P’s energy sector surged more than 50% last year—so how were green funds able to keep up with the stock market?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Ukraine#Exchange Traded Fund#Index Fund#Russian#Msci#Esge#London Business School#Vodafone#Vod#Kenyans#Veracity Worldwide
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
China
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

130K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy