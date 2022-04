For Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Poland, Mary Jean Eisenhower, board member of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, has opened a fund at the community foundation. She and members of the Abilene Rotary Club have altogether donated $5,000 into the fund. The Community Foundation will send the money to People to People International, who will in turn use the money to aid Ukrainian refugees.

DICKINSON COUNTY, KS ・ 25 DAYS AGO