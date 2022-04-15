ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leflore County, MS

Attorney General Lynn Fitch Announces Sentencing in Sexual Abuse Case

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Paul West, 62, of Wisconsin, was convicted by a Leflore County jury of one count of Sexual Battery and one count of Gratification...

mageenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Anti-Death Penalty Advocate Finds Love With Death Row Inmate

Anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger says she is keenly aware of the realities facing her and Richard Glossip, who she married this week inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary where he sits on death row. Glossip, 59, already has narrowly escaped execution three times and could be the next man Oklahoma...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions

Lawyers for two men on South Carolina's death row have asked the state's Supreme Court to hold off on setting execution dates while they challenge a new law allowing executions by firing squad.The Monday request by attorneys for Brad Keith Sigmon and Freddie Eugene Owens comes after the state Corrections Department said last week that the agency is now prepared to carry out firing-squad executions.The prisoners' attorneys said their clients should not be executed while a lower court considers whether the state's available execution methods are constitutional. A hearing in that litigation is scheduled for April 4, according to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Louisiana prosecutor pursues own case in Ronald Greene death

No longer waiting for a federal investigation that has so far taken two and a half years, a state prosecutor said Thursday that he intends to pursue his own possible charges against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told a bipartisan legislative committee looking into the case that U.S. Justice Department prosecutors last week dropped their request for him to hold off on a state prosecution until the federal probe is complete. And he added that Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, also asked him to independently...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FingerLakes1.com

Attorney General James announces guilty plea of former not-for-profit executive stealing hundreds of thousands from medicaid

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the guilty plea of Shirley L. Goddard — 75, of Dewitt, New York — for embezzling more than $650,000 from Humanitarian Organization for Multicultural Experiences, Inc. (H.O.M.E.), where she served as executive director for nearly 30 years. H.O.M.E. — a Syracuse-based not-for-profit organization started by Goddard and her husband, Tyrone M. Goddard, in 1992 — received funding from Medicaid to provide outpatient, community-based services to children and adults who are developmentally disabled. In submitting her plea today, Goddard admitted to stealing the funds from H.O.M.E. from January 2014 to September 2018, and has agreed to repay the stolen amount in restitution to the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU). The funds will be returned to H.O.M.E. to replenish the amount that Goddard stole.
SYRACUSE, NY

