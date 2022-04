SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- After a two-year pandemic-induced absence, One South Euclid will again conduct this spring its mini-grant program. Residents and business groups can now apply for small grants to support community projects. OSE grants of as much as $500 can be awarded for neighborhood beautification, events, or other initiatives in support of South Euclid. One South Euclid is the city’s nonprofit community development corporation.

SOUTH EUCLID, OH ・ 21 DAYS AGO