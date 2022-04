U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says it’s time for Congress to lift federal cannabis restrictions dating back more than 80 years to the Great Depression. The Oregon Democrat made his statement after the House approved similar legislation April 1, the second time it has done so in 18 months. Wyden, who is chairman of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, has been working on his own version with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. They released a draft last summer, and plan to unveil legislation after Congress returns from its Easter recess. It is known as the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act.

