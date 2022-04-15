Fundraiser Being Held Friday Night to Support People of Ukraine

Almost every day someone asks me how they can help the people of Ukraine. Whether its a phone call, email, or message on our mobile app, plenty of people want to help. And there are lots of ways to help if you have money, but those with a limited income often feel helpless. But there is at least one way to help that costs little or nothing....."PRAYER". Join the Prayer Vigil and Worship Service for Ukraine and World Peace Thursday, March 31 St. Peter Lutheran Church 3200 Asbury Road, Dubuque Prayer Vigil begins at 7:00am Worship Service begins at 6:30pm.
