Schenectady County, NY

Fundraiser Being Held Friday Night to Support People of Ukraine

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fundraiser is being held Friday night to help people who are being affected by the...

wgy.iheart.com

Comments / 0

KTVZ

BottleDrop begins fundraising campaign to support Mercy Corps’ efforts in Ukraine

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative, which operates the BottleDrop network, announced Monday that it is engaging its Emergency Fund to support humanitarian relief services being provided to Ukrainians through the Portland-based nonprofit, Mercy Corps. Mercy Corps is a global crisis response and humanitarian organization operating in...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Schenectady, NY
Hamilton, NY
Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
KBTX.com

Local yoga class held to pray and show support for Ukraine

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been nearly three weeks since Russia invaded the country of Ukraine. Thursday afternoon, several community members attended “Yoga for Peace” at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station. The focus of the yoga session was to promote peace, healing, and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
104.5 KDAT

Prayer Vigil to be Held in Dubuque to Support Ukraine

Almost every day someone asks me how they can help the people of Ukraine. Whether its a phone call, email, or message on our mobile app, plenty of people want to help. And there are lots of ways to help if you have money, but those with a limited income often feel helpless. But there is at least one way to help that costs little or nothing....."PRAYER". Join the Prayer Vigil and Worship Service for Ukraine and World Peace Thursday, March 31 St. Peter Lutheran Church 3200 Asbury Road, Dubuque Prayer Vigil begins at 7:00am Worship Service begins at 6:30pm.
DUBUQUE, IA
Kingsport Times-News

Regional rally and fundraiser for Ukraine to be held this weekend

JOHNSON CITY — A Johnson City woman is leading a regional effort this weekend to raise money and awareness for the people of her native Ukraine. Nelly Ostrovsky, who was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, before immigrating to this country in 1990, is spearheading the “Eat, Drink & Make a Difference” campaign on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to help provide humanitarian aid to the women and children of Ukraine.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

