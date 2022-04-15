ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 OPENING DAY: Mets unveil Tom Seaver statue, host home opener at Citi Field

WCBS News Radio 880
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Baseball makes its grand return to Queens on Friday as the Mets host their home opener at Citi Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The day is being marked with the unveiling of a statue honoring Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver and pre-game ceremonies honoring fallen NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.

Howie Rose, Wayne Randazzo and the rest of the Mets radio broadcast team will provide live coverage of all the day's ceremonies and game on WCBS 880. The game will also be streamed on Audacy's Mets en Español station .

Here's what you need to know about 2022 Opening Day At Citi Field:

TOM SEAVER STATUE UNVEILING CEREMONY
The Mets unveiled a 3,200 pound statue honoring Tom Seaver in a pre-game ceremony, emceed by Howie Rose. It is 10 feet tall and 13 1/2 feet in length.

Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen were in attendance, along with Seaver's widow, Nancy, their two daughters, Sarah and Anne, and Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza.

“There is a reason he was called ‘The Franchise’,” said Steve Cohen. “You can’t measure what Tom Seaver meant to this organization. This magnificent statue will be a wonderful daily reminder to Mets fans coming to Citi Field that Tom Seaver is forever a Mets legend.”

The statue, which features Seaver's iconic drop and drive delivery, stands to the right of the Home Run Apple in front of the ballpark.

His grandsons, Thomas and Tobin, will throw out ceremonial first pitches prior to the start of the game.

The Mets legend, nicknamed "Tom Terrific," passed away in August 2020 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. He was 75.

Seaver, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, is the Mets’ franchise leader in wins, strikeouts and career ERA.

OPENING DAY TRADITION
Members of the Shea family will be on hand to present Mets Manager Buck Showalter with a good luck floral arrangement as part of an Opening Day tradition that dates back to the first home opener at Shea Stadium in 1964. The ceremony will begin approximately 35 minutes before first pitch, which is set for 1:10 p.m.

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY
To mark the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s historic major league debut, in which he broke baseball’s color barrier, all 30 major league clubs will sport the number 42 on the back of their jerseys Friday, along with a commemorative sleeve patch.

The Mets will also recognize Jackie Robinson Foundation scholars and the first 25,000 fans at Citi Field will receive a Jackie Robinson Brooklyn Dodgers T-shirt.

HONORING THE FALLEN
Ahead of the game, the Mets will honor and recognize fallen NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were fatally shot in the line of duty in a Harlem ambush in January.

PERFORMERS
New York jazz recording artist Anaïs Reno will perform the National Anthem and the NYPD will present the colors.

In the middle of the seventh inning, NYPD Officer Makiah Brown will sing “God Bless America.”

EMPIRE STATE BUILDING LIGHTING
The Empire State Building is lit blue and orange through Friday in celebration of the home opener.

WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

