ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

Happy Good Friday

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made...

mageenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Why is Easter on a different date every year?

EASTER is a Christian holiday which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead after three days. It is not static celebration such as Christmas, so we explain why Easter falls on a different date every year. Why is Easter on a different date every year?. The date is decided by a...
RELIGION
DFW Community News

Easter Crossword Puzzle for Kids

This Easter crossword puzzle for kids is a fun and engaging activity for kids who like challenging word search games!. We have one easy Easter crossword puzzle ready to be downloaded and printed; perfect for learning new vocabulary and practicing spelling. Easter Crossword Puzzle. Are you and your kid ready...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
County
Simpson County, MS
Parade

26 Flavorful Cod Fish Recipes for Lenten, Good Friday and Spring Meals

If you’re a fish lover and regularly turn to salmon, tuna and swordfish for healthy, pescatarian-friendly dinners, then we have another option for you to try: cod fish. White fish doesn’t always get as much love because it’s often associated with being bland and lacking in taste. However, cod fish is a white fish that swims against the current, in the sense that it has a mild flavor that can easily be seasoned and goes well with whatever dish you’re making.
RECIPES
KING-5

Go beyond the traditional basket this Easter

Spring is here and Easter is just around the corner. Looking for ways to enhance your gift ideas this year? Look no further!. Monica Hart, lifestyle blogger and contributor to 425 Magazine, joined New Day NW to show us how to level up Easter and spring gifts this year. Monica shared three charming gift ideas, including one for that furry friend in your life, that all go beyond the classic Easter basket.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Friday#State Of Mississippi#Online News#News Source
Bay Area Entertainer

​Take your kids to church.

Make the effort. Wake them up early. Fool with the belts and the buckles and the fancy hair bows. Endure the sleepy, grumpy faces and the misplaced shoes. Run around like a madwoman gathering everybody’s everything and trying to get out the door on time.
RELIGION
92.9 THE LAKE

SWLA Easter Weekend Crawfish Price Check Update

As we celebrate our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ this weekend, we are wishing everyone a very happy Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Enjoy the fellowship of the season with family and friends. This time of the year in SWLA most households are having fish fry's. However, no Easter holiday...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
PopCrush

Baby Zebra Dies at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Following Ostrich Chase: Report

A baby zebra reportedly passed away after being chased by an ostrich at Disney World's Animal Kingdom Lodge. According to a report, numerous eyewitnesses posted in a Disney Facebook group about a young zebra that died. The zebra was allegedly being chased by an ostrich that ran into a fence at the hotel. Zebras are similar to horses in the sense that at high running speeds, they can easily injure themselves when running into an object.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
99.9 KTDY

The History of Easter Egg Pocking or ‘Egg Paque’

It's commonly thought, at least around here in South Louisiana, that Cajuns are the only ones who pock eggs at Easter. The game, however, is played around the world and has been around for centuries. Who Invented Egg Pocking?. It looks like the ancient Greeks get credit for getting the...
LOUISIANA STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mardi Gras traditions go back centuries

Mardi Gras precedes Easter as a time of celebration before the Lenten season of fasting and penance. The name translates from French into “Fat Tuesday,” an annual date which serves as the culmination of the period between the Christian holidays of Epiphany and Ash Wednesday. Most people associate...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

Passover, Easter and Ramadan all fall together in 2022

Jews, Christians and Muslims are all celebrating major holidays at the same time this year. Good Friday, Easter, Passover, and the continued celebration of Ramadan all overlap. Candida Moss, Cadbury Professor of Theology at the University of Birmingham in the U.K., joins CBS News to discuss how these three religions share a history that is highlighted with these holidays.
RELIGION
theodysseyonline.com

Tradition and Change

Christmas morning, in the cold state of Minnesota, a young me walks down the white carpeted stairways of my grandma’s house to the living room full of presents. Our stockings were stuffed and spread around the room, with my Aunt Margie asleep on the green velvet couch. My sister, Lizzie and I rushed to see what Santa brought us. I got some games and a brand-new science kit, and my sister got some dolls and clothes for them. We had that pure joy, the kind that you can only see in the eyes of a child. We were the youngest in the family of the cousins, so naturally we were first awake and the most excited about toys, and presents. My parents and brothers eventually joined us downstairs as we were tearing through the little goodies in our stockings and searching for scissors to cut open the boxes everything came in. We saw that Santa ate our cookies, drank our milk, and the reindeer ate the food we left outside. Then to the kitchen we went to eat some breakfast and the day commenced.
MINNESOTA STATE
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped a motherlode of holiday weekend deals — starting at just $6!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It's a holiday weekend! The sun is out and spring has sprung, so you may be thinking it's time to get your home ready for all sorts of fun. Whether you want to beef up your home theater setup, update your wardrobe or wash away the grime of winter, Amazon has you covered with a super-sweet weekend sale that's sure to make you go "add to cart" crazy!
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy