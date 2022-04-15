ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The 5 Beauty Products ELLE Editors Are Obsessed With This Week

By Kathleen Hou
Elle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to ELLE’s Empties, a series where editors share the one beauty product that they are currently obsessed with in their rotation. Read on for our favorite gentle-yet-effective retinal serum, a great leave-in conditioner for 4C hair, and more. The Moisturizer That Makes Kathleen Want An Italian Farm...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

All Of The Wedding Dress Inspiration You Need From Bridal Fashion Week

After two years of postponed nuptials and micro festivities, weddings are officially back for 2022 – and experts predict that they're set to be bigger and better than ever. Couples are going all out on the venue, guest list, food, drink, music and every detail in between to ensure that the festivities will be well worth the wait – and that includes securing a killer dress, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Real Simple

Ask a Beauty Editor: How to Prevent Undereye Wrinkles

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.
SKIN CARE
Elle

"Cleanical" Skincare Is The Future of Clean Beauty

Jessica Richards, the founder of Shen Beauty, an emporium in Brooklyn, says her customers have expressed frustration in recent years about skincare options: Do they choose a product that’s “clean” or one that has clinically proven results but contains potentially irritating ingredients like parabens, phthalates, or sulfates? While clean formulas are not regulated or defined by any agency of the U.S. government, they’re loosely accepted in the beauty industry to mean products that are free of ingredients identified as potentially toxic by organizations connected to environmental advocacy—or that are made outside the U.S. in countries with stricter formulating rules. “I usually deem a brand from Europe or Japan to be clean because they actually have regulations and an ingredient blacklist,” Richards says.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Sensitive Skin#Beauty Products#Cosmetics#Elle#Italian#Portlandia#Sls
Gear Patrol

13 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. This week was chock full of fun and interesting new releases. Take Maurice Lacroix Aikon's #Tide Watch, for example. It's bright orange (kind of like the bottle Tide comes in). Then there's Mount Sunny and Diemme's animal-printed slip-ons. They have a traction-focused sole and a leather toe, but they're closer to slippers than they are serious work boots. But in-between these extremes, there are also practical bags made from vintage materials, a pair of black watches and some seriously wearable Clarks sneakers.
APPAREL
In Style

Take It From a Beauty Editor, These Are the Best Mascaras of 2022 So Far

This is going to sound like blasphemy coming from a beauty writer, but I am a recent convert to the church of mascara. For literally a decade, I thought it was completely superfluous to have a makeup routine that sometimes involves two highlighters. But I will test virtually any and every beauty product that comes my way — with a few allergy and skin sensitivity-related exceptions.
MAKEUP
Elle

The 17 Best Mom Jeans of All Time, Whether You’re a Mother or Not

Mom jeans are not just a silhouette, they are a lifestyle. They’re the kind of pants worn by a person obsessed with oat milk, mid-century dressers, fig trees, and are currently thinking about joining a pottery studio. Any denim aficionado knows there are three things that make the best mom jean: 1) a high-waist that elongates your legs; 2) a straight-leg fit through the thigh with a delicate taper at the ankle, and 3) a heavy-weight fabrication that holds you in, but allows for a full range of movement. Mom jeans have come a long way from actively representing ‘90s moms—that SNL sketch is 15 years old—and since their induction into high fashion, now they’re pretty much just...the most basic pair of jeans, in the best way possible, and an absolute closet staple.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Elle

Jennifer Aniston Just Rocked A Pamela Anderson-Inspired Hairstyle

For over two decades (almost three if we’re getting technical), Jennifer Aniston has been the go-to celeb for endless hair inspiration looks. It was just a few months ago that she got an incredible 2000s-style side fringe, and let’s not even get started on ‘The Rachel’ 1990s uproar – we could write a whole dissertation professing our love for this iconic sensation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

How To Treat Perioral Dermatitis, According To Pro Dermatologists

Noticed a red rash around your mouth or nose? It could be something called perioral dermatitis. 'A very common skin condition, perioral dermatitis mainly affects young women (90% of cases), but can occur in both genders and in children, too,' says Dr Alexis Granite, CeraVe consultant dermatologist. Despite experts reporting...
SKIN CARE
Elle

The 18 Best Silk Pillowcases To Feel Like Sleeping Beauty

So many solutions to skin and hair woes are not easy to implement. I will never drink liters of water a day, good luck getting me to put down my hot tools, and the chances of me washing my towels every three days is pretty much nonexistent. However, the simple act of swapping out my standard cotton pillowcase for a silk version is easy and yields almost immediate results. If it sounds too good to be true, it isn’t. Just like curly girls have known for ages that a standard towel causes frizz while a T-shirt is our savior, silk has many benefits that you’ll notice right away. Not only does it cause less friction, which means less breakage and frizz for our hair, but they’re also anti-bacterial, which means fewer breakouts. Add in the fact that they feel super luxurious, there are affordable options, and they actually help prevent wrinkles. You’ll be wondering why you didn’t make the switch sooner. Here, find 18 silk pillowcases for every budget, hair concern, and skincare woe.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

The Look: April’s Best-Dressed List

Fashion month has come and gone, along with collections from brands like Burberry and Ralph Lauren who opted to show off the calendar. Following the slap heard ‘round the world, awards season came to a screeching halt. All in all, the sartorial mayhem has quieted (for now), but that doesn’t mean that stars aren’t turning up and turning out. Exhibit A: Selena Gomez in a matching Mango set, proving that one can be taken seriously in bubblegum pink. For a more formal affair, Huma Abedin dialed up the glamour with a Markarian gown at this year’s Save Venice gala. Here, we’ve rounded up the standout ‘fits at the hottest parties that undoubtedly took over your IG feeds. Stay tuned for more as we continue to update this gallery throughout the month with the latest looks.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Cardi B Shares Name and First Photos of Baby Boy, Shows Off Blended Family

Cardi B just introduced her baby boy to the world. In an Instagram post Thursday evening, the “I Like It” rapper shared two sweet photos of seven-month-old son Wave Set Cephus. The baby looked every bit as cool as his parents, rocking a sky blue puffer jacket with fur on the hood, powder blue sweatpants and a matching beanie, a white T-shirt, chunky white sneakers, and a huge diamond-and-silver chain layered over thinner chains.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Parody Account 'Nori's Black Book' On The Future Of 'The Kardashians' Show

I still remember the day I told Kris we were going to pitch our new show, The Kardashians, to Disney for streaming on Hulu and Disney+. It was genius. Streaming is where unscripted television is thriving right now. The original deal Kris set up with E! back in 2007 was cute, but now I’m around and it’s time to level up. After meetings and negotiations, we inked a multi-year content deal.
TV SERIES
Elle

The Chicest Car Boot Sale Ever Is Coming To Selfridges In May

In the age of fast fashion, trying to shop in as sustainable a way as possible is more important than ever. Luckily, from second-hand stores and online vintage stockists to the ever-growing list of rental platforms and brilliant new eco-conscious brands, there are plenty of ways to get our fashion fix guilt-free nowadays that don't involve trawling through out-of-town car boot sales in the quest for treasure.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Match In Robin's Egg Blue For Easter Service

The Duchess of Cambridge's Caribbean tour fashion highlights. On April 17, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for Easter Sunday service in classic spring colors, and they were joined by little Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6. Kate Middleton's fitted coat dress adorably matched the robin's egg blue of her daughter's frock. The coat dress featured an open collar and cinched belt, creating an elegant silhouette, and she carried a clutch in the same color. Her headpiece and heels were in a slightly darker blue.
WORLD
Elle

Britney Spears Channels Sarah Jessica Parker With Her Latest Instagram Look

Britney Spears loves to share her outfit try-ons on Instagram almost as much as we love to see them. Last month, Britney blessed us with a glorious fashion tribute to Euphoria, sporting a handful of looks inspired by the show's main characters. Now, after announcing her pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari earlier this week, the star is making the most of her wardrobe while she can. And for her latest post, she's gone and included a nod to none other than Sarah Jessica Parker. What a time to be alive.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy