The 5 Beauty Products ELLE Editors Are Obsessed With This Week

So many solutions to skin and hair woes are not easy to implement. I will never drink liters of water a day, good luck getting me to put down my hot tools, and the chances of me washing my towels every three days is pretty much nonexistent. However, the simple act of swapping out my standard cotton pillowcase for a silk version is easy and yields almost immediate results. If it sounds too good to be true, it isn’t. Just like curly girls have known for ages that a standard towel causes frizz while a T-shirt is our savior, silk has many benefits that you’ll notice right away. Not only does it cause less friction, which means less breakage and frizz for our hair, but they’re also anti-bacterial, which means fewer breakouts. Add in the fact that they feel super luxurious, there are affordable options, and they actually help prevent wrinkles. You’ll be wondering why you didn’t make the switch sooner. Here, find 18 silk pillowcases for every budget, hair concern, and skincare woe.

