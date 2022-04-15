Find Your Ride: The Best Vehicles for a One-Car Household

Life may be an ever-changing set of circumstances and events, but one thing is constant: the fact that AriZona Iced Tea tall cans will always remain 99¢. A common sight in corner stores, gas stations and bodegas around the country, the brand is an iconic part of American food culture despite rarely advertising. Its price stability has remained a constant for years, even as the price of both aluminum and corn syrup has risen – a commitment to affordable pricing that rivals only Costco's Hot Dog combo. Read more about AriZona's commitment to its 99¢ pricing over at the LA Times. Classic convenience store drinks aside, today we're looking at info on Seiko's celebration a decade of Astron GPS Solar, Rapha's long-haul cycling Brevet collection and OXO's new outdoor-focused cookware line. This is Today in Gear.
