Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As winter gives way to spring (finally!), those April showers that bring May flowers also bring puddles. This can be a bad thing when your kid sloshes through them in their everyday footwear — but oh so fun when they can jump and splash in boots made for exactly this type of outdoor adventure. And even better when those boots are adorned with literally the most adorable print: beloved childhood icon, Mickey Mouse. The...

APPAREL ・ 26 DAYS AGO