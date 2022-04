Mechanicsville, Va. (WWBT) - CBD stores across Virginia are bracing for changes that could come with SB591, also known as the marijuana bill. The bill was proposed by Sen. Emmett Hanger who introduced the bill to help protect kids from ingesting CBD/THC products. It was met with frustrations from hemp business owners and farmers who were worried about losing their jobs.

