Motorsport’s governing body the FIA has rejected criticism from a number of Formula One drivers over the speed of the Aston Martin safety car.At the Australian Grand Prix last weekend, reigning world champion Max Verstappen described the green car as a “turtle” as several drivers claimed the car is not as fast as the Mercedes used at a number of other races.Verstappen complained it was impossible to get enough heat into the tyres of his Red Bull due to the slow speeds of the safety car, which was seen twice in the race following separate incidents involving Carlos Sainz and...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO