Albert Pujols is clearly excited to be back with St. Louis Cardinals. Just take a look at this video of him laughing it up with his teammates. The Albert Pujols signing was made by the St. Louis Cardinals for a multitude of reasons. First, it was to add his bat to the lineup, specifically against left-handed pitchers, a role he thrived in with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO