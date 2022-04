Sarah Bessel is in her fifth year as a member of the University of Delaware softball program, taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility that the NCAA granted student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while many soon-to-be college graduates are anxiously looking for the next step, Bessel already knows what she will be doing as soon as the softball season ends and she receives her degree in health behavior science from UD. She will be shipping off to basic training.

