ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Violets by Kyung-sook Shin review – a lonely Seoul

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15oj6M_0fAEIAPw00
Kyung-sook Shin …her novel Violets lays bare the proximity of beauty and violence.

“Violet, Violin, Violence, Violator,” San reads in an English-to-Korean dictionary in Kyung-sook Shin’s newly translated 2001 novel, Violets. Within a few lines the dictionary goes from the beautiful flowers to “one who breaks rules, invades, insults, rapes”. Violets is a novel built on the proximity of beauty and violence.

Shin became known in the west with her 2011 novel Please Look After Mother, which sold 2m copies and won the Man Asian literary prize. In that book a grandmother disappears after a lifetime of serving others, and Shin said she wanted to explore the values that had gone missing “as we turned to modernity”. There were multiple viewpoints, of people in their 40s and older. In Violets, Shin homes in on the single perspective of San in adolescence and her early 20s. The novel is set in 1970s South Korea, an era in which violence and repression were endemic. We don’t see any large-scale social unrest; instead Shin finds indirect and nuanced ways to conjure the atmosphere of a place where flourishing is thwarted at every turn.

The book opens in a rural village on the edge of industrialisation, where San’s family are outsiders – her father works in a factory rather than farming, and rides a motorcycle – and San is ostracised. Her father leaves and her mother periodically disappears as well, lured away by new lovers. Redemption comes for a while through a best friend, Namae, but, on a sticky May day, the friendship ends abruptly. Playing, they end up swimming fully clothed in a river. Afterwards, drying naked alongside each other, stretched out side by side “like a pair of chopsticks”, they embrace and kiss. San thinks: “I will love you more than myself.” Namae runs off, full of shame, and refuses to see her friend again.

For San this begins a lifetime of loneliness, transmuting sexual desire into a masochistic urge towards violence. There is a brief efflorescence of happiness when she moves to Seoul in her early 20s, gets a job in a flower shop and becomes close friends and roommates with her co-worker, Su-ae. The flowers themselves, in their vulnerability, beauty and need for care, are lovingly described. “Satiny white gardenia flowers unfurl between luscious green leaves, and the queen-of-the-night cactus bursts into spectacular fuchsia blossoms.” San’s identification with the flowers is explicit: “whenever she wipes the window or sprinkles the plants exposed out on the street, it’s her own fragile inner self that she’s watering”.

This cannot last, and neither can her easy daily intimacy with Su-ae. There is the sense that this friendship can only be half-hearted, because San’s fear of abandonment and impulse towards violence are both so strong. Her downfall begins when she becomes attracted to a womanising photographer who comes to the flower shop. A passing moment of flirtation spins into obsession – so much so that she feels that he enters her as a kind of inner demon, accompanying her through life even as the real man remains a stranger. From this point, her masochism gets more dangerous, and the bond with Su-ae no longer claims her. Shin writes that the desires of San’s childhood, which she has tried to sublimate, reawaken as “a fresh green sadness”: “San’s attraction did not originate this summer, but rather, it has lain in wait for millennia before bursting forth all at once.”

The narrator goes on to say that this cry “for centuries was never given an ear”, turning San’s experience into the experience of centuries of other women. This is one of several moments when the narrative voice takes over, appearing to have more power and agency than the characters. Another time, we are told that San’s loneliness and melancholy is not hers alone. “A young woman on an escalator, a young man silently walking from building to building with a résumé in hand … the same expression appears and disappears from their faces.” There is something overdetermined about this, and Shin was probably wise to move to a subtler narrative voice in Please Look After Mother. The all-knowing narrator can feel a little arch, but at its best, there’s a timeless, fable-like quality to the narration that makes the story strange and gripping. Because the narrator is so powerful, San herself seems to have terrifyingly little control over her destiny from moment to moment – itself a feeling presented as universal at this time in Seoul.

Shin has an intense feeling for place, and an ability to bring it alive not as mere setting but as intensely felt imaginative terrain. It feels at times that San’s self-destructive loneliness could be the self-destructive loneliness of many of the young women surrounding her, because the city itself is characterised as so lonely a place. It’s not surprising that there turn out to be as many violators as violets. What remains unclear is whether the beauty and delicacy of the violets can provide any larger redemption.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Social Unrest#Adolescence#Korean
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
The Guardian

Painting credited to Rembrandt pupil confirmed as work of Dutch master himself

A landscape painting considered to have been the work of a Rembrandt pupil has been confirmed as having been executed by the Dutch master himself. In what has been described as a coup for curators at Berlin’s Gemäldegalerie, which owns the painting, Landscape with Arched Bridge is now considered a direct work of the 17th-century painter, Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn. For decades it had been attributed to one of his pupils, Govert Flinck.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

The Guardian

240K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy