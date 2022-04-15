ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

21-Year-Old Arrested After SWAT Response at Dedham Home

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening a family member with a gun Wednesday night in Dedham, Massachusetts. Shawn Walker was taken into custody under a warrant by Boston police overnight. He is expected to appear in Dedham District Court to face charges. Walker is accused of threatening...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Massachusetts#Boston Police#Police Dept#Public Safety#Dedham Home#Dedham District Court
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
NECN

3 Killed in Explosion, Fire in Maine Cabin

A fire that swept through a log cabin in Montville, Maine, killed three people and wiped out the home and a garage, officials said. The cause of the fire late Wednesday afternoon on Darci Lane appears to be a stove gas leak, said Shannon Moss, Maine Department of Public Safety.
MONTVILLE, ME
Daily Press

York County father arrested after shooting of 3-year-old son

A 22-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting of his 3-year-old son in Yorktown turned himself in Thursday night, authorities said. Canaan Lamont Fleming, 22, is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, maiming, two counts of child abuse and reckless handling of a firearm. The child’s mother, Ayannah Mercedes Chapman, 22, was arrested Wednesday on two felony counts of child ...
YORK COUNTY, VA
NECN

Vermont Man, 40, Dead After Truck Slams Into Utility Pole

A Vermont man died late Wednesday night when his truck left the roadway and collided with a utility pole in the town of Rutland, state police announced. Vermont State Police troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on East Pittsford Road just before 9 p.m. and found the truck driver badly injured. He was taken by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
RUTLAND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy