Butler County, KS

One woman dead after rollover crash in Butler County

By Daniel Fair
 3 days ago

ATLANTA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Atlanta woman has died as a result of a single-vehicle rollover crash in Butler County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said in a news release that deputies, Atlanta Fire, and Butler County EMS were dispatched to the crash around 5:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they took over lifesaving efforts from another person who had seen the crash shortly after it happened.

Officials say that 46-year-old Brandy Martinez was traveling south in a 2016 Nissan Versa on SE Cole Creek Road , when she lost control of the vehicle and went off the road into the east ditch.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

