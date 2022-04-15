ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

So … What’s the deal with the rabbit?

By Kasie Strickland
Sentinel Progress
Sentinel Progress
 1 day ago
Today, the Easter Bunny is not only the symbol of the holiday, he is the center point to a multi-billion dollar industry. Courtesy photos

PICKENS COUNTY — Easter is a holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion. It is a deeply spiritual day for observers, marking the end of Lent and considered by many biblical scholars to be one of the holiest — if not the holiest — of the Christian holidays.

Which naturally begs the question: What in the world does an egg-delivering rabbit have to do it?

Common sense suggests there is no logical correlation between the Easter Bunny and Easter. In fact, one survey suggested that most people simply assume commercialism is the driving factor behind the bunny.

In reality, the bunny and the eggs date back to at least the 13th century.

According to the University of Florida’s Center for Children’s Literature and Culture, the first mentions of the Easter Bunny come from early Pagan traditions stemming from an area in Europe that is now Germany.

The people at the time worshiped several gods and goddesses — among them “Eostra,” who was the goddess of fertility and spring.

Feasts honoring Eostra were held on the Vernal Equinox by worshippers to help ensure a large family and to celebrate the end of winter.

Her symbol? The rabbit.

Ah-ha …

Eggs came in about the same time. For obvious reasons, eggs were the traditional symbol for life and birth in the pagan tradition.

Bottom line? It was only a matter of time before rabbits and eggs became the symbols of spring.

Later, around the 15th century, Roman Catholicism had fully taken root and was by far the dominant religion in the region. As time passed, Germanic, pagan and spring traditions melded together.

Behold! The Easter Bunny was born.

Much like the Christmas tree, the Easter Bunny tradition didn’t really take hold in America until German immigrants came and settled in Pennsylvania, bringing their traditions with them.

It quickly spread.

Today, the Easter Bunny is not only the symbol of the holiday, he is the center point to a multi-billion dollar industry.

According to Internet Retailer, Barna Group, National Retail Federation, and the National Confectioner’s Association, Americans annually spend $14.6 billion — that’s billion with a “B” — on all Easter related goods.

That number may seem high, but keep in mind that it’s not just for chocolate bunnies, although candy does account for $2.1 billion and over 90 million chocolate rabbits are poured into molds every year.

Easter clothes, Easter flowers, gifts, groceries for Easter dinner, greeting cards all go into reaching that staggering final number.

In fact, as far as commercialized holidays go, the survey placed Easter second only to Christmas, with Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day taking third and fourth places, respectively.

So this Sunday, whether you are brushing off your fancy hat before attending a sunrise church service, basting a honey ham in preparation to stick it in the oven or stuffing little plastic eggs with jelly beans and peeps to hide all around your house, remember that traditions all come from somewhere and even the strangest of customs have their root in history.

Happy Easter.

NewsBreak
Society
Country
Germany
Santa Barbara Edhat

Desert Cottontail Rabbit: SB Wildlife Care Network's Patient of the Week

The first baby bunnies of the year have arrived! Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network has received over twenty rabbits since the start of 2022, including brush rabbits and desert cottontails. Patient #275 is a desert cottontail rabbit brought into care from Ojai after its nest was destroyed. Luckily the bunny had few health complications aside from moderate dehydration and emaciation. The animal was provided food, fluids, and supportive care, and after twelve days, it was released back into the wild!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: How can you resist bluebirds?

Bluebirds are one of the most popular birds in North America. No other bird has been mentioned more in songs, poems or greeting cards. They even display all the colors of our national flag. Bluebirds lay eggs and raise their young in Texas from February until August. Eastern Bluebirds tend...
TEXAS STATE
