ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

RUPD investigates another vehicle theft from Livingston campus

Daily Targum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rutgers University Police Department (RUPD) is currently investigating the theft of a motor vehicle from Livingston campus, according to a University-wide email alert. The theft reportedly occurred in Lot 103 on...

dailytargum.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Park City package theft under investigation

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In the early morning hours of March 13, three suspects allegedly stole between 15 and 20 packages along with multiple boxes of mail on Silver Creek Drive. The suspects reportedly broke into the secured area where the mailboxes were located by climbing through a package drop. The secure door was […]
PARK CITY, UT
WBTW News13

Florence police looking for person in theft investigation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person officers want to question about the theft of some packages. In a Facebook post, the department said items were taken Tuesday from the 700 block of Youpon Street. The person then left the area in a green truck. […]
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livingston, NJ
ValleyCentral

One arrested in ATM theft investigation

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department informed that one of the two Houston area men wanted for ATM theft has been arrested. According to the police department, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Chadwick Tarnell Bailey, 28, on Thursday. The second suspect, Matthew Demarcus Casey, 28, is still wanted. On March 15, McAllen police […]
MCALLEN, TX
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Theft in East Nottingham Township

EAST NOTTINGHAM YWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are investigating a theft from a motor vehicle in East Nottingham Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on March 7, 2022, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to 186 Wedgewood Road, East Nottingham Township for a report of a theft. The victim, a 32-year-old woman from Oxford, Pennsylvania, conveyed that her wallet was taken from her grey 2015 Honda Odyssey minivan while at the Elk Creek Veterinary for an emergency visit. The theft occurred on March 4, 2022, sometime between 1:15 PM and 1:35 PM. Items stolen include a maroon wallet with a golden zipper, a driver’s license, a Visa credit card, and five $20 bills. The Pennsylvania State Police say this incident remains under investigation.
EAST NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Vehicles#The Daily Targum
cbs19news

Police offer tips to protect vehicles from break-ins, thefts

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Law enforcement agencies across the country are seeing an uptick in reports for vehicles being broken into or the theft of vehicles and catalytic converters. The Albemarle County Police Department encourages people to take some steps to protect their property. Police say the quickest...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX59

Carmel PD shares image of vehicle theft suspect

CARMEL, Ind. — Authorities in Carmel have asked the public to be on the lookout for a person they said was involved in a truck theft earlier this week. On Monday, March 21, Carmel police said that a Blue 2004 Ford F-350SD crew cab truck was stolen around 8 a.m. from the 9700 block of […]
CARMEL, IN
The Georgia Sun

Early morning fire kills one in Athens

ATHENS — An early morning fire claimed the life of an Athens resident Saturday on South Lumpkin Street. Fire crews were dispatched to the home at 4:47 a.m. While crews were en route, 911 dispatchers reported that the caller was on the line and said heavy flames were visible on the front of the structure and confirmed that there were possible victims trapped inside.
ATHENS, GA
KRGV

Brownsville police seeking vehicle theft suspect

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking a man who was spotted stealing a vehicle. Video shows a man in a hoodie accused of stealing an older model gray Chevrolet Silverado from a property on the 5200 block of Ridgeline Drive on Monday. Police say the suspect was dropped there by...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRON4 News

Fairfield police reunite lost child with parents

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Fairfield successfully reunited a lost child with his parents Saturday after he was found on his own in the area of Laurel Creek Park. The Fairfield Police Department reached out for the public’s health in locating the child’s parents. Law enforcement officials were able to locate his family within […]
The Detroit Free Press

Demonstrators in Grand Rapids continue to protest fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS — Demonstrators in Grand Rapids on Saturday continued to protest the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese refugee, returning for a fifth consecutive day of marches. Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer April 4 during a traffic stop. The officer has not been charged in the shooting. Grand Rapids Police Department officials released footage of Lyoya's shooting Wednesday. ...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WFXR

Danville Police investigate deadly shooting at Cardinal Village Apartments

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a man at an apartment complex on Saturday afternoon. Police were called out to the Cardinal Village Apartments in the 600 block of Edmonds Street at 1:24 p.m. on April 16. When police arrived they found 20-year-old Shafi […]
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy