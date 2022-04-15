RUPD investigates another vehicle theft from Livingston campus

EAST NOTTINGHAM YWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are investigating a theft from a motor vehicle in East Nottingham Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on March 7, 2022, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to 186 Wedgewood Road, East Nottingham Township for a report of a theft. The victim, a 32-year-old woman from Oxford, Pennsylvania, conveyed that her wallet was taken from her grey 2015 Honda Odyssey minivan while at the Elk Creek Veterinary for an emergency visit. The theft occurred on March 4, 2022, sometime between 1:15 PM and 1:35 PM. Items stolen include a maroon wallet with a golden zipper, a driver’s license, a Visa credit card, and five $20 bills. The Pennsylvania State Police say this incident remains under investigation.

EAST NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO