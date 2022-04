DUDLEY, Mass. — A woman is in serious condition following a fire at a home in Dudley, Thursday. The fire took place at the corner of Schofield Avenue and Brandon Road. Firefighters tell Boston 25 News that a woman and her pet were inside the home at the time of the fire. The woman was able to get out of the house and was taken to an area hospital due to suffering smoke inhalation.

DUDLEY, MA ・ 24 DAYS AGO