ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

On This Day | Marvin Hagler v Thomas Hearns

SkySports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 1985 Marvin Hagler and Tommy...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Hearns
Boxing Scene

Roy Jones Says Gervonta Davis Should Become Promotional Free Agent

Roy Jones Jr. is one of the most decorated boxers over the last 35 years. The Olympics medalist, 1990s fighter of the decade, International Boxing Hall of Fame fighter, and respected boxing broadcaster is now in the second act of his career as a coach and promoter of Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez wants Golovkin to beat Canelo in September

By Sean Jones: David Benavidez is rooting for Gennadiy Golovkin to defeat Canelo Alvarez in September in their third and perhaps final fight of their three-fight rivalry. Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) still needs to beat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th for the trilogy fight against Golovkin to become a reality in September.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Errol Spence, Yordenis Ugas - Face To Face at Final Presser

Unified WBC and IBF champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA champion Yordenis Ugás faced off at a final press conference on Thursday, two days before they meet in a welterweight title unification clash live on SHOWTIME PPV at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT this Saturday, April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
ARLINGTON, TX
Boxing Scene

BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - April 14

Pick It: TBRB #1 Errol Spence vs. #3 Yordenis Ugas (Saturday, Showtime PPV, 9:00 PM EST) 32-year old Errol Spence (27-0, 21 KO) has been known to make references to strap season. Already the WBC and IBF titlist, the 2012 US Olympian is returning from over a year out of the ring due to injury with an eye on one more strap. 35-year old Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KO), a 2008 Olympic bronze medalist for Cuba and 2005 World amatuer champion, has the WBA belt and a four-fight win streak that includes retiring the great Manny Pacquiao.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On This Day#Middleweight#Epic#Boxing#Combat
Boxing Scene

Spence: I Feel Like I’m A Better Fighter Than In Danny Garcia Fight; My Body Was Still Banged Up

ARLINGTON, Texas – Banged up. Those were words Errol Spence Jr. used Thursday to describe how his body felt while he prepared to fight former champion Danny Garcia in December 2020. The unbeaten IBF/WBC welterweight champion had recovered from the injuries he sustained during his infamous one-car accident in October 2019, but neither he nor longtime trainer Derrick James felt like the strong southpaw was near 100 percent physically entering that 12-round, 147-pound title fight at AT&T Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Spence vs. Ugas: Mikey Garcia gives analysis of fight

By Jim Calfa: Mikey Garcia believes underdog Yordenis Ugas has a heck of a chance of beating Errol Spence Jr. tonight in their highly anticipated 147-lb unification contest on Showtime PPV. The former four-division world champion Mikey, who has had the pleasure of sharing the ring with IBF/WBC welterweight champion...
ARLINGTON, TX
ESPN

Conor Benn moves closer to welterweight elite with second-round knockout of Chris van Heerden

Conor Benn edged closer to the welterweight boxing elite with another display of his ruthless finishing in a two-round destruction of Chris van Heerden on Saturday. The English contender continued his knockout form at the Manchester Arena, England, hours before the triple world title fight between rival champions Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas in the United States.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn Demolishes Chris Van Heerden in Two Rounds

If Chris Van Heerden was a step up for Conor Benn, he was dealt with in the same way as Benn has treated tests put in front of him before as he was crushed in just two rounds in Manchester. Benn has a way of just cutting through all the...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol a difficult fight for Canelo says Mikey Garcia

By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez won’t be able to walk through Dmitry Bivol like he’s been doing recently against the super middleweights says Mikey Garcia. Bivol’s natural size advantage as a light heavyweight will be a problem for the smaller Canelo, who lacks the frame to be fighting in that 175-lb division.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy