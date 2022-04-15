On This Day | Marvin Hagler v Thomas Hearns

Pick It: TBRB #1 Errol Spence vs. #3 Yordenis Ugas (Saturday, Showtime PPV, 9:00 PM EST) 32-year old Errol Spence (27-0, 21 KO) has been known to make references to strap season. Already the WBC and IBF titlist, the 2012 US Olympian is returning from over a year out of the ring due to injury with an eye on one more strap. 35-year old Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KO), a 2008 Olympic bronze medalist for Cuba and 2005 World amatuer champion, has the WBA belt and a four-fight win streak that includes retiring the great Manny Pacquiao.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO