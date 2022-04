Georgians are suffering through a surge in fentanyl overdoses as the synthetic opioid finds its way into more illicit substances across the state. “We’re packing out clean syringes and taking the dirty ones. We’re also distributing naloxone (a drug that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses) and training people how to use it. We’re covering pretty much all the bases from a harm reduction perspective, probably keeping pace with Atlanta,” said Christian Frazier, executive director of Focus on Recovery Augusta. “That being said, we instituted this program, A, because it was necessary, B, because it helps us keep our finger on the pulse of the still-using opioid community, and it’s bad.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO