Anti-virus shutdowns in China spread as infections rise

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
BEIJING — Anti-virus controls that have shut down some of China's biggest cities and fueled public irritation are spreading as infections rise, hurting a weak economy and prompting warnings of possible global shockwaves. Shanghai is easing rules that confined most of its 25 million people to their homes...

MedicalXpress

COVID-19 outbreaks highlight challenges of preventing infections spreading in densely populated high-rise buildings

Traditional public health protective measures such as social distancing through people staying mostly at home during outbreaks may not be enough to stop transmission of COVID-19 within densely populated high-buildings, says Prof Yugou Li, University of Hong Kong, SAR China, in a talk on this subject a special meeting on COVID-19 of the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022) on Wednesday 23 March, ahead of the main congress in Lisbon (23-26 April).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Reconstructing antibody dynamics to estimate the risk of influenza virus infection

For >70 years, a 4-fold or greater rise in antibody titer has been used to confirm influenza virus infections in paired sera, despite recognition that this heuristic can lack sensitivity. Here we analyze with a novel Bayesian model a large cohort of 2353 individuals followed for up to 5 years in Hong Kong to characterize influenza antibody dynamics and develop an algorithm to improve the identification of influenza virus infections. After infection, we estimate that hemagglutination-inhibiting (HAI) titers were boosted by 16-fold on average and subsequently decrease by 14% per year. In six epidemics, the infection risks for adults were 3%"“19% while the infection risks for children were 1.6"“4.4 times higher than that of younger adults. Every two-fold increase in pre-epidemic HAI titer was associated with 19%"“58% protection against infection. Our inferential framework clarifies the contributions of age and pre-epidemic HAI titers to characterize individual infection risk.
SCIENCE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

3 things to know as Russia heads to a historic debt default

Russia is on the verge of defaulting on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago. Over the past week, the country faced two payment deadlines on bonds it previously sold to foreign investors. The combined interest was worth nearly $650 million, and Russia was supposed to have made the payments in dollars, according to the terms of the bond contracts.
ECONOMY
Community Policy