Dearborn County, IN

Indiana man convicted of stalking former classmate

By Courtney King
Wave 3
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A 22-year-old Lawrenceburg man was convicted of felony stalking Wednesday. Cole Hornsby, 22, faces two and a half years in prison following the conviction, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens. While Hornsby was a student at East Central High School, he “became infatuated”...

