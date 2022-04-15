ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire crews battle structure fire in KCK, smoke seen miles away

By Brian Dulle
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaqgK_0fADYqcT00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Crews with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department battled a vacant apartment fire in the city’s Rosedale neighborhood on Thursday.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. near S. Mill Street and Federal Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2hd7_0fADYqcT00
Crews with the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department battle a large fire at a vacant apartment complex on April 14, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: KCKFD)

Thick, black smoke could be seen miles away .

Scott Schaunaman with KCKFD tells WDAF-TV that the building is a vacant apartment and no injuries have been reported.

2 people hurt in Haven gas plant explosion

Schaunaman said KCKFD crews have been to the building that is now boarded up “quite a few times.”

The building is the former Rosedale Ridge apartments that closed back in 2014.

WDAF-TV reported back in 2014 when the apartment complex, which was considered subsidized housing, was open and tenants were living in substandard living conditions with mold problems in the buildings. Tenants provided photos showing mold growing in bathrooms, ventilation ducts and along floorboards of some of the 160 units here.

The problems were never fixed, the rental license for Rosedale Ridge was revoked, and those living at the complex were forced to move in December 2014.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



