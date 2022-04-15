Powerball Climbs to $325 Million for Saturday Night’s Drawing

People often languish in the idea of waking up to find that their life has been changed by a huge monetary windfall that happened while they slept. Most of us call that dreaming. But for at least one player in last night's Mega Millions multi-state lottery game that dream has come true. That is if you count adding $106 million dollars to your personal net worth a financial windfall.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO