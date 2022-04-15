ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect has been denied bail, 4 survivors hospitalized

Cover picture for the articleFour survivors were still hospitalized Thursday, two days after a mass shooting on a subway train left New Yorkers badly shaken and forced a reckoning over passenger security on the largest public transportation system in the country. Mayor Eric Adams is due to hold a virtual news conference Friday...

PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
The US Sun

Subway videos show moment bangs heard & riders flee after gunman in gas mask opens fire – as cops say it’s NOT terror

SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

NYC teen attacked by group inside Brooklyn subway station

New York police are looking for seven people who attacked a teenager inside a subway station in Brooklyn. The assault happened about 3:57 p.m. March 14 on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station, FOX 5 New York reports. A 14-year-old was approached by the group before they began...
BROOKLYN, NY
KTVU FOX 2

Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Exclusive: Subway assault victim ‘terrified’ to ride rails

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Wynter White spent her birthday in the emergency room eating cake. Still, she told PIX11 News, it could have been worse. She suffered a sprained wrist and injured leg after being attacked at the Fulton Street subway station Wednesday. White is just the latest in a series of subway assault victims […]
MANHATTAN, NY
US News and World Report

New York Subway Shooting Suspect Arrested on Mass Transit Violence Charge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man suspected of setting off smoke bombs and spraying gunfire inside a New York City subway car, injuring 23 people, was arrested on Wednesday on a federal charge of violently attacking a mass transportation system, capping an around-the-clock manhunt. Frank James, 62, was taken into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

Police deem suspect a ‘danger to society’, deny bail

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRRE/WYOU) — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he barricaded himself in the house of someone who had a protection from abuse order against him. 29-year-old Shane Craft, of Freeland, is charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and disorderly conduct. Police say that on Wednesday just before noon […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
PIX11

2 men stabbed inside Harlem subway station, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed after a dispute with another man in Harlem overnight Wednesday, according to police. Around 1 a.m., the suspect stabbed a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old in the neck and in the torso, respectively, on the southbound No. 2 train platform at the 135th Street subway station, authorities said. […]
MANHATTAN, NY

