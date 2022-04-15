ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Big Easy First in Changing to Reusable Bags

By Drew Mumich
trentondaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Big Easy hosted Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora to start innovation to make Trenton more eco-friendly. As part of the initiative to eliminate plastic pollution in the environment, New Jersey will ban single-use plastic carryout bags, polystyrene foam foodservice products, and paper carryout bags and limit plastic straws to by-request-only....

www.trentondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Society
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
MassLive.com

Pennsylvania city removes ‘Easter’ from holiday’s egg hunt promotional materials, citing one complaint from a resident

The word “Easter” has been removed from Easton, Pennsylvania’s promotional materials for Saturday’s rescheduled egg hunting holiday events at Nevin Park and Cottingham Stadium, following a complaint from a College Hill resident about the word’s religious associations, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said during Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
EASTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Gusciora
The Kitchn

The Brand Behind Our Favorite Reusable Food Storage Bags Just Launched Sealable Bowls

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Plain and simple, we could all use fewer plastic bags. Sure, everyone wants to do their part to cultivate a cleaner future, but plastic bags can be so hard to give up because, let’s be honest, they’re just so convenient. Switching over to BPA-free plastic containers or multi-functioning mason jars can be a good move, but when it comes to curbing that plastic bag tendency, we were so happy to find a solution that keeps our fridges clutter free and also cuts down on our expenses. Stasher, the reusable food storage bag brand we love, is always coming out with fun new colors and helping us perform a wide variety of kitchen tasks. Boasting a range of sizes and styles, these food storage specialists have taken the internet by storm with their one-of-a-kind products. Recently, these sustainably minded pioneers debuted another novel way to store food, and (dare we say) we like it just as much as we do their original bags.
ENVIRONMENT
NJ.com

More animals pulled from N.J. shelter, following lock out

The future of Trenton’s animal shelter remains unknown, as more animals have been pulled from the shelter over the weekend, following staff getting locked out Friday afternoon. Only four dogs remain in the shelter as of Tuesday morning, Trenton Animals Rock’s Executive Director Danielle Gletow told NJ Advance Media....
TRENTON, NJ
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Dive-thru Mobile Pantries in April

DOVER, Del.- With high gasoline and food prices, the Food Bank of Delaware this month will continue to host its monthly drive-thru mobile pantry that started in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one is scheduled for Monday, April 18, starting at 10 a.m. at...
DOVER, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Bags#Single Use Plastic#Recycled Plastic#Big Easy#Business Attraction
Grist

Reusable cups’ big comeback

It’s Friday, March 18, and Starbucks is expanding its reusable cup program. Starbucks lovers, rejoice: America’s most popular coffee company will soon allow more customers to bring in their own reusable cups. In an effort to rein in its pollution footprint, Starbucks announced this week that it will...
ADVOCACY
WLOS.com

From bags to bins: Waynesville changes recycling system

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The recycling system in Waynesville is changing. Residents are used to putting recyclables into blue bags. But bins are being distributed now. Residents are asked to place loose recyclables, unbagged, into the bins. The plastic bags require workers at the recycling center to manually cut them open to place their contents onto a conveyor belt. The new system will add efficiency.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
NJ.com

3 N.J. districts with 1 school each to study benefits of merging

There may be a merger ahead for the Monmouth County school districts of Highlands, Atlantic Highlands, and Henry Hudson Regional as a study assessing the feasibility of their consolidation nears completion. The three school districts — among the state’s smallest with approximately 740 students between them — have been engaged...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania residents could get a $2000 stimulus check

Residents in Pennsylvania could be getting a $2,000 check according to  Governor Tom Wolf’s plan. Gov. Wolf on a call Thursday said the $2 billion of unspent American Rescue Plan money sent to Pennsylvania should go back into the homes of PA residents. The Governor’s plan would send a check of $2,000 to households with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
CNET

Energy Star Appliances: Can They Really Save You Money?

There are several ways to save money and energy around the house. You already know about taking shorter showers, unplugging appliances, turning off lights and setting your thermostat to the ideal temperature. But what about those appliances that are meant to be energy-saving?. You've probably seen the Energy Star logo...
ELECTRONICS
Vanessa Vanacore

7 of the most unique places to eat in New Jersey

New Jersey is a state that’s overflowing with great restaurants and bars. But, there are a few establishments that definitely stand out from the rest. We decided to put together a list of some of the most unusual places to eat and drink here in the Garden State. So whether you’re looking to spice up date night or are just in the mood to experience something a little different this weekend, keep reading to find out more about these unique places.

Comments / 0

Community Policy