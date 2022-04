Ubisoft's upcoming open-world title set within the Star Wars universe reportedly won't be releasing for quite some time. In early 2021, Ubisoft announced that it has partnered with LucasFilm Games to develop a game associated with Star Wars. At the time, details on the project were incredibly sparse, likely because the deal between both parties had only just come to fruition. Now, over a year later, a new report has come about suggesting that this Star Wars project likely won't see the light of day for many more years.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 25 DAYS AGO