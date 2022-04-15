ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball Climbs to $325 Million for Saturday Night’s Drawing

By Pete Hanson
WJON
WJON
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

No one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, and the estimated jackpot has now climbed to $325 million for tomorrow night's drawing....

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Mega Millions Jackpot Winner in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Someone in Minnesota is a millionaire Wednesday. A single ticket sold in the state has won the jackpot in the Mega Millions game. The ticket drawn Tuesday night matched all six numbers with the white ball numbers 2, 8, 14, 20 and 31 plus the gold Mega Ball 17.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
99.9 KTDY

Single Ticket Claims $106 Million in Mega Millions Drawing

People often languish in the idea of waking up to find that their life has been changed by a huge monetary windfall that happened while they slept. Most of us call that dreaming. But for at least one player in last night's Mega Millions multi-state lottery game that dream has come true. That is if you count adding $106 million dollars to your personal net worth a financial windfall.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot
The Bergen Record

Powerball winning numbers for Monday, March 21, 2022

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Monday, March 21, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $156 million with a cash option of $101.8 million, according to the Powerball website. There was no winner so the jackpot will climb to $167 million with a cash option of $109 million for...
LOTTERY
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy