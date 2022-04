GRIZZLY FLATS (CBS13) — There is new controversy in the aftermath of the Caldor Fire. The community services district that serves the burned-down area of Grizzly Flats is starting to charge for water service connections—even if property owners’ homes are no longer standing. The water is flowing in Roger and Mary Wells’ home, which is still standing in Grizzly Flats. After the Caldor Fire, almost all of their neighbors’ homes are destroyed. “Oh, it’s devastating,” Roger Wells said. Jared McVey and his family’s home burned down. “We’ve left because I’ve seen the devastation, and quite frankly I don’t want to live through that every...

